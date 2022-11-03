Know Your Minnesota Football Foe: Nebraska Huskers

Before each Minnesota football game, GopherIllustrated will ask five questions of an opposing beat writer. This week, we spoke with Nebraska beat writer Brian Christopherson of the Husker247 to preview the Gophers’ Week 9 away game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

1) What’s the energy been like around this Nebraska team since Scott Frost was fired, and how have the Huskers been playing overall in their last couple of games?

B.C: Not to kick someone when down, but the Frost era needed to close down when it did even if the Huskers ate a $7.5 million buyout for not waiting a few weeks. Had a move not been made any sooner it would have seemed more or less a white flag on the season at that point. They might still end up 3-9 or 4-8, but the program was given at least a fighting shot to salvage it with the coaching change.

And it also allowed Mickey Joseph a couple extra weeks (and an additional bye) to do it his way and give him more runway to see if he could make a case for himself as a candidate. That conversation is still floating in the wind. He’s an impressive recruiter and was dealt a tricky hand to try to get winning results with. But if the thought is Joseph also needs to get the team to a Bowl game or more, which some have speculated, Nebraska would now have to win three of the last four, which even the most faithful in red would consider quite unlikely. The Huskers put up a game fight against Purdue, thanks to Trey Palmer running past people all night. But the Huskers still lost by six and the snap count favored Purdue 101-52. The game against Illinois was shaping up to be a four-quarter fight potentially, but NU’s backup QB situation looked bleak after the Casey Thompson injury in the second quarter. The defense is better than it was in September, but has obvious warts and the offense is working around rough O-line play. It’s a team far from carrying the usual formula required to win in the Big Ten.

—

2) What’s the injury situation like for Nebraska on both sides of the ball heading into the game on Saturday?

B.C: If Casey Thompson played, and were at full strength, I think Husker fans would have some enthusiasm to see where this game goes. But Thompson suffered a nerve injury Saturday that left his throwing hand numb. Mickey Joseph on Sunday said he thought Thompson was doubtful. He seemed to leave things a little more open at his Tuesday press conference, saying Thompson had improved some and was day to day, but Thompson also did not practice the first couple days.

Beyond that, Nebraska is missing inside linebacker and co-captain Nick Henrich for the rest of the year. He was basically the QB for the defense. The Offensive line, which already had its issues, is also pretty thin. The Huskers have started redshirt freshman Henry Lutvosky at right guard the last couple of weeks, in place of an injured super senior. The Huskers also lost left tackle Teddy Prochazka to a season-ending injury earlier this year. Nebraska’s tackle play on both sides has been … rough. Yeah, that’s the kindest way to put it.

—

3) If it’s not Casey Thompson at quarterback, what are the strengths and weaknesses of Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers, and what makes Anthony Grant and Trey Palmer so good?

B.C: Chubba Purdy is thought by coaches to be the better thrower of the two, between him and Logan Smothers. However, Purdy played in the second half against Illinois and the offense had no pulse. The Huskers had about 215 yards on 23 plays before the Thompson injury, and 33 or so the rest of the game. Purdy wasn’t seeing it well, as Joseph said, and needs to calm down. Frankly, he’s been way too Reckless with the football when on the field this year. The Huskers have 17 takeaways, so that problem is spread around. But it was a very tough game for Purdy last week, so I wouldn’t say there’s much confidence in the fan base right now with the offense minus QB1.

Maybe taking way more No. 1 reps in practice will help, but Purdy will have to make a big jump and instantly prove he can’t turn it over and get the ball down field with some accuracy. Because if not Smothers is a more dangerous runner (quite fast) and actually had Iowa reeling for three quarters in a start last year running more option stuff with a few passes mixed in. I wouldn’t be shocked if they ran a 2 QB system this week.

What most onlookers of NU football recognize though is taking away Thompson also, until proven otherwise by a backup QB, perhaps also brings some of the shine off Trey Palmer. He is legitimately a Burner at receiver, and NU quarterback play held him back as much last week as Illinois’ defense actually did. Thompson has shown he can get it to Palmer deep and the two have a connection. It’s unseen with any of the other QBs, who would also be wise to locate tight end Travis Vokolek on some Shorter stuff. He’s one of the team’s better players. Anthony Grant has home-run potential as a back, but a struggling line blocking in front of him. Grant has left a few yards on the field the last couple weeks too, so the Huskers need him to see the holes that are there and make the most of them. Nebraska has been more of a pass to run team. What they are without Thompson is anyone’s guess this week.

—

4) On defense, what differences have you noticed since the Coordinator changeand who are the players to watch for?

B.C: The Husker defense has been better under Bill Busch, but still just an OK run defense when it’s playing well. Tackling was terrible before Busch. It has gotten better, but there’s some younger players growing through the fire and NU had multiple breakdowns that left Illinois with a couple wide-open touchdown pass plays this last game. Nebraska also hasn’t consistently generated pressure. Garrett Nelson is the best at it, but there’s not a steadiness across the board there. Luke Reimer is a linebacker you’ll see fly all over the place, but the Gophers will text that second level. NU is mixing and matching at linebacker, and playing a true freshman sometimes in Ernest Hausmann. He looks like a really good player down the line, but is picking up his Lessons in game action this year out of necessity. Nebraska linebackers have had some really rough games against the Gophers in recent years and the Gophers are going to see on film some things they can probably exploit. The Huskers actually played fair run defense considering their warts against Illinois, but Chase Brown still got 149.

—

5) What are the keys for Nebraska if they’re getting back on track against PJ Fleck, and what’s your score Prediction for the Huskers vs. Minnesota game, and why?

B.C: The Huskers consistently lose the turnover game – including 4 to 1 this last week. So they’d have to flip that, which is why I’ve been a proponent of maybe playing Smothers more this week just because I think Purdy has been too loose with it in limited action. And they have to at least contain Mo Ibrahim, where it’s not like a 200-yard game. He’ll get his, but Nebraska needs to force Minnesota into at least a fair amount of third-and-mediums and seize those opportunities. If Thompson could play, and could throw it normally, I’d be intrigued. If he can’t, I’m not sure where the offense comes from.

I think the Huskers need to see early if they can get Grant going, and keep punching that ticket if there’s any signs of it working. But Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple is working around his O-line, if Candor is used, and so I understand why the spread has been climbing Minnesota’s way. Based off what we know mid-week, and what we saw from the offense without Thompson, I see it as a tall mountain for Nebraska.

Minnesota 29, Nebraska 17.