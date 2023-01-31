Know Your Foe: West Virginia Basketball Players to Watch

#10 Erik Stevenson

Three-star Guard from Lacey, Washington. Senior

The 6-4, 205-lb. guard is the team’s leading scorer. He currently averages 13.9 points per game and has been one of the team’s best shooters. Stevenson isn’t much of a playmaker. However, his speed allows him to get open and make the shot. In recent games, he has started to shoot the ball more, leading to more points, which has helped the Mountaineers tremendously. The last time he played TCU, he wasn’t too much of a problem. However, TCU needs to be prepared because he is on a hot streak.

