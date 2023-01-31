Know Your Foe: West Virginia Basketball Players to Watch

#10 Erik Stevenson

Three-star Guard from Lacey, Washington. Senior

The 6-4, 205-lb. guard is the team’s leading scorer. He currently averages 13.9 points per game and has been one of the team’s best shooters. Stevenson isn’t much of a playmaker. However, his speed allows him to get open and make the shot. In recent games, he has started to shoot the ball more, leading to more points, which has helped the Mountaineers tremendously. The last time he played TCU, he wasn’t too much of a problem. However, TCU needs to be prepared because he is on a hot streak.

Eric Stevenson 2022-23 Season Stats Average Points 13.9 Rebounds 3.4 Assist 2.5 Field Goal % 44.7%

#15 Jimmy Bell Jr.

Forward from Saginaw, Michigan. Senior

The 6-10 285 lb. can play either the forward or center positions for West Virginia due to his height. He is the leading rebounder for the Mountaineers averaging 6.1 rebounds per game. He had one of his best games of the season against TCU a couple of games ago, where he put up 15 points and had 12 rebounds. However, TCU struggled to keep him out of the paint, which resulted in a loss for the Horned Frogs. The Frogs must keep him from getting easy baskets under the goal if they want to win this game.

Jimmy Bell Jr. 2022-23 Season Stats Average Points 6.4 Rebounds 6.1 Assists 0.5 Field Goal % 60.8%

#0 Kedrian Johnson

Three-star Guard from Dallas, Texas. Senior

The 6-3, 185-lb. The Texas native guard will return to his home state to play the Horned Frogs on Tuesday. He has been a significant piece of this West Virginia team. He leads the team in assists, averaging 3.2 per game. He also had an excellent game against the Horned Frogs, scoring 20 points. He is a decent shooter and can get hot at times. So the Frogs need to be better prepared for him, especially with the absence of Mike Miles Jr.

Kedrian Johnson 2022-23 Season Stats Average Points 10.2 Rebounds 2.1 Assists 3.2 Field Goal % 37.7%

#1 Emmit Matthews Jr.

Three-star forward from Tacoma, Washington. Senior

Matthews Jr. is a typical wing player. He is 6-7 210 lbs. with a big frame. He has a great jump shot with a high release making it hard for people to defend it. He is a solid player who can play defense and score. He is an excellent addition to this team. TCU will have to work hard to keep him from scoring because he can get hot with his shot.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. 2022-23 Season Stats Average Points 9.4 Rebounds 3.6 Assists 1.1 Field Goal % 44.6%

#3 Tre Mitchell

Four-star forward from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Senior

The 6-9, 225-lb. tall forward adds a lot to this team, such as height, knowledge, scoring, and defense; they can do it all. They initially played for the Texas Longhorns and is used to play TCU and other Big 12 teams. Even though he didn’t have the best game against TCU the last time they played, that doesn’t mean The Frogs should take him lightly. He has proven that he can turn it on at any point.

Tre Mitchell 2022-23 Season Stats Average Points 12.2 Rebounds 5.6 Assists 1.8 Field Goal % 48.7%

