Know Your Foe: Mississippi State Basketball Players to Watch

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, January 28. Here are some key players on the Bulldogs team that TCU fans should know before the game.

#1 Tolu Smith

Four-star forward from Bay Saint Louis, Missouri. Senior

The 6-11 245 lb. large forward also plays as the team’s center. Smith is the team’s utility weapon; they can pretty much do everything. He leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounds. He impacts this team significantly and helps the offense score, especially in the interior. TCU will have to work to keep him from scoring in the paint. This could be challenging, with Eddie Lampkin Jr. dealing with an injury.

