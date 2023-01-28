Know Your Foe: Mississippi State Basketball Players to Watch

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, January 28. Here are some key players on the Bulldogs team that TCU fans should know before the game.

#1 Tolu Smith

Four-star forward from Bay Saint Louis, Missouri. Senior

The 6-11 245 lb. large forward also plays as the team’s center. Smith is the team’s utility weapon; they can pretty much do everything. He leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounds. He impacts this team significantly and helps the offense score, especially in the interior. TCU will have to work to keep him from scoring in the paint. This could be challenging, with Eddie Lampkin Jr. dealing with an injury.

#10 DaShawn Davis

Three-star Forward from Bronx, New York. Senior

The 6-2, 195-lb. guard is one of the main reasons this Mississippi State offense works. Davis is an excellent facilitator and a good playmaker. He leads this team in assists and puts up decent scoring. Davis is also a decent three-point shooter. TCU has done a great job, especially in the last few games with defense, so I don’t expect him to be too much of a problem. However, they should remain aware of him at all times.

#4 Cameron Matthews

Three-star Guard from Olive Branch, Mississippi. Junior

The 6-7 225 lb. guard plays like a forward. His big frame allows him to be able to do everything pretty much. Matthews leads the team in blocks and plays excellent defense. He is great in the paint and can finish at a decent rate. TCU is a swift team, so they should be that much of a problem unless TCU’s rhythm gets disrupted.

#0 DJ Jeffries

Four-star forward from Olive Branch, Mississippi. Senior

Jeffries is a 6-7 205 lb. forward who is relatively skinny but has a tall frame. He plays good defense and works hard to score some baskets. He does shoot some three-point shots, but he is not a Massive Threat for scoring. TCU will have to watch out for his ability to play defense so that he does not create turnovers.

#3 Shaquille Moore

Three-star Guard from Greensboro, North Carolina. Junior

The 6-1,185-lb. guard is a huge piece to this team. He leads the team in steals. Moore is a good defender and a quick player who can finish at the rim. Despite his size, he excels at scoring on off-ball motion plays and can rebound the ball. TCU will have to take care of the ball and not give him a chance to steal the ball.

