Know Your Foe: Kansas Basketball Players to Watch

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Wednesday, January 21. Here are some key players on the Kansas team that TCU fans should know before the game.

#10 Jalen Wilson

Four-star forward from Denton, Texas. Junior

The 6-8 225 lb. forward is one of the best players in the nation. He leads the Jayhawks in points and rebounds per game. Wilson’s big frame allows him to do pretty much anything, whether driving to the rim or shooting the three-ball. He is a pretty good three-point shooter with a fluid shooting motion. He is also very good at bullying his way to the rim. Stopping Wilson might be one of TCU’s biggest challenges yet. However, the Frogs have shown they can slow down great players, so they should be able to do it again.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button