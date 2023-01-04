Know Your Foe: Baylor Basketball Players to Watch

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Baylor Bears on Wednesday, January 4. Here are some key players on the Baylor team that TCU fans should know before the game.

#10 Adam Flagler

Guard from Duluth, Georgia. Senior

The 6-3 180 lbs. guard is one of the best college basketball players. Flagler is an excellent three-point shooter with a very quick release, making him hard to guard. He has great court awareness and shot selection making him very effective. He currently leads Baylor in scoring and assists. TCU will have to play strong defense, especially around the perimeter.

