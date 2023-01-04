Know Your Foe: Baylor Basketball Players to Watch

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Baylor Bears on Wednesday, January 4. Here are some key players on the Baylor team that TCU fans should know before the game.

#10 Adam Flagler

Guard from Duluth, Georgia. Senior

The 6-3 180 lbs. guard is one of the best college basketball players. Flagler is an excellent three-point shooter with a very quick release, making him hard to guard. He has great court awareness and shot selection making him very effective. He currently leads Baylor in scoring and assists. TCU will have to play strong defense, especially around the perimeter.

Adam Flagler 2022-23 Season Stats Average Points 16.5 Rebounds 3.1 Assists 5.0 Field Goal % 48.4%

#0 Flo Thamba

Three-Star Forward from Kinshasa, Congo. Senior

Flo Thamba is a large forward standing at 6-10 245 lbs. He is a very physical and strong player with long arms and big hands, making him a defensive gem for Baylor. Thamba also leads the Bears in rebounding this season. TCU will have to work around his strength to box him out and get rebounds.

Flo Thamba 2022-23 Season Stats Average Points 4.5 Rebounds 5.2 Assists 0.6 Field Goal % 63.3%

#3 Dale Bonner

Guard from Shaker Heights, Ohio. Senior

Despite being a smaller guard standing at 6-2 170 lbs., Bonner Is still very effective. He is an excellent playmaker, and his quickness and elusiveness allow Baylor to score. He is also a decent shooter and finisher. TCU will have to keep up with his speed to avoid easy baskets.

Dale Bonner 2022-23 Season Stats Average Points 6.1 Rebounds 2.0 Assists 3.8 Field Goal % 46.2%

#1 Keyonte George

Five-Star Guard from Lewisville, Texas. Freshman

The 6-4, 205 lbs. guard is one of the best young guards in college basketball. He has been very effective for Baylor in his first season. George is a terrific shooter with a quick release. His ability to shoot the three or drive to the rim makes him very dangerous because he keeps defenses on their heels. George can do almost anything, and Scouts are saying he is almost NBA-ready.

Keyonte George 2022-23 Season Stats Average Points 15.6 Rebounds 4.3 Assists 3.7 Field Goal % 37.8%

#11 Jalen Bridges

Four-Star Guard from Fairmont, West Virginia. Junior

The West Virginia transfer has fit the Baylor Basketball system very well. He has quickly picked up his starting role and has been an effective player all around. Bridges can shoot the ball and drop back and play defense. He also has good height standing at 6-7, making it easier for him to get rebounds.

Jalen Bridges 2022-23 Season Stats Average Points 8.8 Rebounds 4.5 Assits 1.1 Field Goal % 47.1%

