Know the top goal scorer

The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 in Odisha, India, has been a thrilling affair so far with fans being treated to a literal goalfest.

The tournament kicked off with Argentina beating South Africa 1-0 in the opener at the Kalinga Stadium but the very next game saw Australia fire eight past a hapless France, setting the tone of the 15th edition of the men’s hockey World Cup.

It took just 12 matches to cross the 50-goal mark at the men’s hockey World Cup 2023.

Australia’s Jeremy Hayward is currently the top scorer at the men’s hockey World Cup 2023 with four goals in two matches. His tally includes a hat-trick against France.

Hayward’s fellow Aussie Tom Craig is second on the list of most goals scored at the 2023 World Cup with three from two matches. All his three goals came against France. Check out more hockey World Cup 2023 stats here.

The Netherlands’ Paul Litjens holds the record for the most goals scored at a single edition of the men’s hockey World Cup with 15 at the 1978 edition in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Seven other players, India’s Rajinder Singh (12 in 1982), Netherlands’ Taco van den Honert (10 in 1994) and Taeke Taekema (11 in 2006), Australia’s Jay Stacy (12 in 1998), Argentina’s Jorge Lombi (10 in 2002) and Gonzalo Peillat (10 in 2014) and Pakistan’s Sohail Abbas (10 in 2002), have logged two-digit goals tallies at a single edition to date.

At the last edition in 2018 held in Bhubaneswar, Australia’s Blake Govers and Belgium’s Alexander Hendrickx finished as the joint top-scorers with seven goals each.

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: Top goal scorers