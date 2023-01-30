Know the Foe: Virginia Tech football’s 2023 away opponents

The ACC will reveal its highly-anticipated 2023 football schedule on Monday, which will introduce the 3-3-5 model and eliminate the Atlantic and Coastal divisions.

Fans can tune in to ACC Network at 7 pm ET to watch the unveiling, which will include dates for all of Virginia Tech football’s 12-game slate. Join the interest list to be the first to know when the Hokies’ schedule is finalized.

Let’s take a look at which teams the Hokies will be facing on the road this upcoming season.

Rutgers

After a 4-8 record (1-8 B1G) and heading into his third season back as head coach, Greg Schiano and Co. seek their first winning season since 2015. A few weeks ago, Schiano named Kirk Ciarrocca the Offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks coach, as the two reunite from their time working for the Scarlet Knights from 2008-10. On offense, Rutgers returns its top two backs in Kyle Monangai (445 rushing yards, 2 TDs) and Samuel Brown V (374 rushing yards, 3 TDs). Defensively, linebacker Deion Jennings, the team’s top tackler (91) a season ago, will come back for one more year in Piscataway and will look to build off of his 2022 All-Big Ten Honorable mention selection.

Marshall

In his second season as head coach, Charles Huff led the Thundering Herd to a 9-4 record (5-3 Sun Belt), which included a win at then-No. 8 Notre Dame and their first Bowl win since 2018. Returning to Marshall’s defense is a pair of All-Sun Belt Conference first team selections in defensive lineman Owen Porter and defensive back Micah Abraham. Porter led the Sun Belt with 9.5 sacks while Abraham led the Thundering Herd with five interceptions and eight pass breakups. The two will bolster a Marshall defense that ranked first in the Nation in third down conversion (23.5%), third in team passing efficiency (104.67) and fifth in rushing defense (93.0). Offensively, dual-threat quarterback Cam Fancher (1,513 passing yards, 466 rushing yards, 11 TDs) is set to return and enters his redshirt sophomore season.

Boston College

The Eagles’ (3-9, 2-6 ACC) offense will look very different than the one that came to Lane Stadium last September, as quarterback Phil Jurkovec transferred to Pitt, wide receiver Zay Flowers has entered the NFL Draft and BC has not named its new Offensive Coordinator quite yet. The Eagles will lean on running back Patrick Garwo III, who had the most rushing yards (403) and rushing touchdowns (3) on the team last season, and get back Offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (All-ACC in 2021) from injury. On the other side of the ball, head Coach Jeff Haffley (4th season), who has a defensive background, will look for linebacker Kam Arnold (75 tackles) to lead the defense.



Florida State

Coming off of their first 10-win season in six years and a 35-32 win over Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl, head Coach Mike Norvell (4thseason) and the Seminoles (10-3, 5-3 ACC) look to be in the hunt for an ACC title and have CFP aspirations in 2023. The ‘Noles really added to their depth in the transfer Portal this offseason, turning in the Well. 2 transfer class, according to 247Sports. On its coaching staff, FSU added NFL Veteran Patrick Surtain Sr., a three-time Pro Bowler, to Coach defensive backs. Florida State will have one of the league’s best under center once again, with dual-threat Jordan Travis (3,214 passing yards, 417 rushing yards, 30 touchdowns) Entering his redshirt senior season. Defensive end Jared Verse (48 tackles, 17 TFLs, 9 sacks) decided not to go pro and return to Tallahassee to lead a defense that ranked fourth nationally in passing yards allowed (165.4), thanks to a strong front seven that pressured the quarterback.

Louisville

Louisville (8-5, 4-4 ACC) enters a new era after hiring Jeff Brohm in December, an era Cardinal Nation has been longing for for quite some time. Brohm, who most recently comes from Purdue where he led the Boilermakers to their first-ever Big Ten West Divisional title in 2022, returns to his alma mater where he quarterbacked from 1989-93. He will inherit a defense that led the ACC in fewest points per game allowed (19.2) and a defensive back duo of MJ Griffin and Josh Minkins – both combined for 100 tackles and three interceptions in 2022. Brohm will have a nice piece in the backfield to work with in running back Jawhar Jordan, who finished the year on a tear with three straight 100-yard games on the ground coupled with three touchdowns, as well as a 98-yard kick return to the house.

Virginia

Entering his second season with the Cavaliers (3-7, 1-6 ACC), head Coach Tony Elliott looks to make a Bowl game in 2023 and will have to do so without longtime quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who transferred to NC State. Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett (1,997 yards, 17 touchdowns) is the likely pick at quarterback, while Jay Woolfolk (first true freshman to start at quarterback for UVA since 1977) will push for playing time at QB, too. Elliott gets back his top running back in Perris Jones (365 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns) and two All-ACC Honorable mention Picks on the D-line in Chico Bennett (34 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 7 sacks) and Aaron Faumui (39 tackles , 8.4 TFLs, 4 sacks).