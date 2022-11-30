Know before you go: 2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game, presented by 76

A full lineup of entertainment information for #Pac12FCG, including pregame festivities and in-game ceremonies, is available here.

SAN FRANCISCO – The 2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game, presented by 76®, is set for Friday, Dec. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Well. 4 U.S.C (11-1, 8-1) is back in the Championship game in head Coach Lincoln Riley’s first year at the helm, while Well. 11 Utah (9-3, 7-2) looks to repeat as Pac-12 Champions after picking up its first-ever league title in 2021.

A full lineup of entertainment information for #Pac12FCG, including pregame festivities and in-game ceremonies, is available here. Fans should also consider the following information ahead of their trip to Las Vegas for the game:

Gates & Transportation Information

Parking Lots – All parking lots for Allegiant Stadium will open at 2 pm PT.

– All parking lots for Allegiant Stadium will open at 2 pm PT. Road Closure – Mandalay Bay Road will close at 1:30 pm PT on Friday, Dec. 2 between Allegiant Stadium and Las Vegas Blvd.

– Mandalay Bay Road will close at 1:30 pm PT on Friday, Dec. 2 between Allegiant Stadium and Las Vegas Blvd. Gates Open – All public Gates for Allegiant Stadium will open at 3 pm PT. No re-entry will be permitted.

– All public Gates for Allegiant Stadium will open at 3 pm PT. No re-entry will be permitted. Bag Policy – All bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and must not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” for Allegiant Stadium. Small clutch bags, 4.5″ x 6.5″ x 2″ can be taken into the stadium in addition to one of the approved clear bags described above. An exception will be made for any necessary medical items, but all such items are subject to inspection prior to entry into Allegiant Stadium. Prohibited items include, but are not limited to, Purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, Fanny packs, cinch bags, seat cushions, luggage of any kind, computer bags, and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.

– All bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and must not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” for Allegiant Stadium. Ticket Windows & Will Call – Ticket windows at Allegiant Stadium will open at 1 pm PT. Pac-12 will call will open at 1 pm PT while university will call will open at 3 pm PT. University will call for USC and Utah will be located next to the Ticketmaster box office.

– Ticket windows at Allegiant Stadium will open at 1 pm PT. Pac-12 will call will open at 1 pm PT while university will call will open at 3 pm PT. University will call for USC and Utah will be located next to the Ticketmaster box office. Health Authority Protocols – The Pac-12 Football Championship Game will follow local health authority protocols in Las Vegas. Currently, Clark County officials advise that people may choose to continue wearing masks in public indoor places, and anyone with symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19 should stay home and wear a well-fitting mask when around others.

Broadcast Information

The game will be nationally televised on FOX beginning at 5 pm PT / 6 pm MT with Jason Bennett , Brock Huard and Allison Williams on the call. The Matchup will also be available on ESPN Radio with Broadcasters Marc Kestecher , Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons .

beginning at with , and on the call. The Matchup will also be available on with Broadcasters , and . “Big Noon Kickoff“, FOX’s premier gameday pregame show, is headed to Vegas to broadcast live from the field at Allegiant Stadium. Fans can watch host Mike Hill and analysts Reggie Bush, Urban Meyer, Matt Leinartand Brady Quinn starting at 4 pm PT / 5 pm MT is FOX.

Pac-12 Networks Pregame & Postgame