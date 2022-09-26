Knopert’s Goal Not Enough In Loss To No. 5 Iowa

Next Game: at Central Michigan University 9/30/2022 | 3 p.m Sept. 30 (Fri) / 3 pm at Central Michigan University

MUNCIE, Ind. – The Ball State field hockey team closed out its two-game weekend with a tough non-conference opponent Sunday when the Cardinals hosted No. 5 Iowa at the Briner Sports Complex. The Cardinals fell 6-1 to the nationally ranked Hawkeyes.

With the loss, the Cardinals drop to 4-4 overall while the Hawkeyes improve to 8-1 for the season.

The highlight of today’s contest came in the first 30 minutes of play. Freshman Fleur Knopert found the back of the cage off the assist from senior Angel Nkosi at the 19:03 mark of the second stanza. The goal marked Knopert’s fifth of the season.

Ball State’s defense was also strong in the first half holding Iowa to only one goal, a task that only one other school has done against the Hawkeyes this season. But unfortunately, Iowa’s offense was unstoppable in the second 30 minutes of play as the Hawkeyes added five more goals to take the 6-1 edge over the Cardinals with only under a minute remaining.

Defensively, junior goalie Hannah Johnston collected 10 saves for Ball State.

The Ball State field hockey team returns to Mid-American Conference action, Friday, Sept. 30 when the Cardinals travel to Central Michigan. The game is slated for a 3 pm ET start.