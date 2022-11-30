‘Knocking on Greg Norman’s Door’: Golf World Reacts to John Daly’s Entertaining Performance

Sportsmen often have to face reality and wonder what they’ll do next with their lives. While some choose to manage the same sport or train the next generation, others choose to follow their passion once more. John Daly is the perfect example of the latter. He is just as good with a guitar as he is with a golf club in his hand.

The PGA Tour Veteran recently went viral when one of his singing videos showed up on Twitter.

Daly’s singing elicits reactions from fans

Daly sees music as his next career option. The log drive golfer recently appeared on Twitter, singing his heart out. The post was captioned, “Protect @PGA_JohnDaly at all costs.”

In it, John was singing one of his favorite songs, Bob Dylan’s Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door. Daly loves the song, and is found singing it quite often.

The golf fans trolled the PGA Tour legend, saying they were tired of hearing him sing Dylan’s song over and over again.

Many lashed out at Daly. One fan commented, “Thank God he can hit a gold ball,” suggesting Daly’s singing was harsh on the ears.

Other fans even suggested he wanted a move to LIV Golf and called this video his “audition.” And another said, he was “knocking on Greg Norman’s door.”

Despite what the trolls say, Daly is actually a fantastic singer who has even released multiple albums.

John Daly and his career in music

Daly didn’t just start singing and playing recently. Although now he devotes a lot more time to it, John has been doing it for decades now. His first album was released in 2002 and was called ‘My Life.’ The two-time major Winner has a total of three different albums released to date.

Daly will undoubtedly be looking to release a few more albums. Fans will also probably see him perform live at concerts like he did earlier this month at a Boats and Boots concert alongside Brian Kelly and Eddie Montgomery.

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; PGA golfer John Daly walks the Arkansas sidelines during the second half between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The golf great’s performances have been falling recently, and it may not be too long before he replaces his putters with a guitar for good. Although the fans will miss him on the course, they can still support him in his next passion.

Do you think Daly is a good singer? Or do you agree with his trolls? Let us know in the comments below.