‘Knocking on Greg Norman’s Door’: Golf World Reacts to John Daly’s Entertaining Performance
Sportsmen often have to face reality and wonder what they’ll do next with their lives. While some choose to manage the same sport or train the next generation, others choose to follow their passion once more. John Daly is the perfect example of the latter. He is just as good with a guitar as he is with a golf club in his hand.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
The PGA Tour Veteran recently went viral when one of his singing videos showed up on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Daly’s singing elicits reactions from fans
Daly sees music as his next career option. The log drive golfer recently appeared on Twitter, singing his heart out. The post was captioned, “Protect @PGA_JohnDaly at all costs.”
In it, John was singing one of his favorite songs, Bob Dylan’s Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door. Daly loves the song, and is found singing it quite often.
The golf fans trolled the PGA Tour legend, saying they were tired of hearing him sing Dylan’s song over and over again.
@DJPie would a John Daly concert consist of 10 different versions of just this song?
— Allison Sullivan (@apsullivan05) November 29, 2022
Many lashed out at Daly. One fan commented, “Thank God he can hit a gold ball,” suggesting Daly’s singing was harsh on the ears.
Protect him from the cases of beer, BBQ wings, cheese fries, and triple hamburgers!
— Opie (Parody) (@SpyConvention) November 29, 2022
Other fans even suggested he wanted a move to LIV Golf and called this video his “audition.” And another said, he was “knocking on Greg Norman’s door.”
What he really means is, “knocking on Greg Norman’s door.”🤣🤣
— Ball Striker (@ArtistGolferJon) November 29, 2022
Despite what the trolls say, Daly is actually a fantastic singer who has even released multiple albums.
John Daly and his career in music
Daly didn’t just start singing and playing recently. Although now he devotes a lot more time to it, John has been doing it for decades now. His first album was released in 2002 and was called ‘My Life.’ The two-time major Winner has a total of three different albums released to date.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Daly will undoubtedly be looking to release a few more albums. Fans will also probably see him perform live at concerts like he did earlier this month at a Boats and Boots concert alongside Brian Kelly and Eddie Montgomery.
The golf great’s performances have been falling recently, and it may not be too long before he replaces his putters with a guitar for good. Although the fans will miss him on the course, they can still support him in his next passion.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Watch This Story – John Daly Once Had a Casual Response After Making a Bold Move Against a Golf Writer
Do you think Daly is a good singer? Or do you agree with his trolls? Let us know in the comments below.