Knights Place Second at Oswego Fall Golf Invitational

Casey Ditzel

Oswego, NY – Seniormatched his 77 from Saturday with another 77 on Sunday to lead the Clarkson University Golf team to a second-place finish at the Oswego State Fall Invitational.

The Golden Knights ended up in a tie with host Oswego State with a score of 626, trailing only Hamilton College (578) and ahead of SUNY Delhi, SUNY Canton, Hobart College, Oswego State (B), Elmira College, Utica College, New Jersey City University, Russell Sage College, and Nazareth College. Clarkson is back in action next weekend when it hosts the Liberty League Fall Preview at the Potsdam Town & Country Club.

Ditzel was the lone Clarkson golfer to shoot lower on the back nine than the front on Sunday. The senior scored 40 on the front with a birdie on the par-three fourth hole, and then scored 37 on the back nine thanks to a birdie on number-11, a par-four. His two-day score of 154 placed him 11th among 63 participants.

Sophomore Andrew Palmatier was one shot behind Ditzel, both for the day and the tournament, scoring 78 on Sunday and 155 overall to tie for 12th. Palmatier birdied the par-four ninth hole and also had nine pars overall. One stroke more behind Palmatier was Dale Turner , who carded a 77 with 37 on the front nine and 40 on the back, ending his tournament with 156 strokes. Turner was consistent on the front with seven pars and picked up a birdie on number-18, a 177-yard par-three.