Knights overcome by late UW-Eau Claire goal

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – In a non-conference Clash with regionally-ranked University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, the Carleton College men’s soccer team was defeated, 1-0, by virtue of a very late goal from the visitors.

As it was on Saturday, the temperature in Northfield was unseasonably warm, with temperatures in the mid-70s. The wind, however, was much stronger than the day before, and Coach Bob Carlson foreshadowed the significant impact it would have on the game.

The Knights (7-6-3) were coming off a hard-fought draw against St. Scholastica, playing their second contest in less than 24 hours. The Blugolds (17-2-0) last played on Thursday, a win against Carroll University (Wis.) and featured one of the top scoring duos in the country.

It was this duo for UW-Eau Claire that Presumed to Strike gold in the first half, with Carter Thiesfeld finding the head of Nathan Donovan off of a free kick, but the goal was called back due to a foul in the box. With the wind at their backs, the Blugolds would win the shot battle 8-5 over Carleton in the first half, including a few dangerous Thiesfeld set pieces into the box, but the Knights defense held strong.

With the teams switching halves after intermission, the Knights immediately got on the front foot. While the possession was not severely in favor of the hosts over the final 45 minutes, the shots were. In the 54th minute, Ben Pennell (Fy./San Francisco, Calif./Lick-Wilmerding) made a fantastic run through the UW-Eau Claire back line and placed a beautiful shot past the keeper, but it ran off the right woodwork. The shot was one of 11 the Knights fired off in the second period, with the trio of Pennell, Jonathan Vonderlage (Fy./Seattle, Wash./Lakeside), and Owen Flanagan (So./San Francisco, Calif./San Francisco University) accounting for 10 of 16 on the afternoon for the home side.

Meanwhile, the gusting wind had prevented the Bluegolds from even attempting a shot for nearly the entire half. This was until the 88th minute, when the visitors got the ball to their uber-skilled striker Donovan, who took it himself to the endline and crossed it in to Will Miers for the game-winning header.

Even with the losing effort, Carleton managed to hold a Blugolds team averaging almost three goals per game stagnant for most of the second half. Leo Kugel (Fy./Silver Spring, Md./Albert Einstein) made a pair of saves in his first taste of collegiate action between the goalposts.

Up Next for the Knights

The lone game remaining on Carleton’s schedule for the regular season is a Senior Day Matchup against a Johnnies (6-5-3, 3-4-1 MIAC) side hungry to earn a spot in the conference playoffs. Kickoff is Saturday, Oct. 29 is scheduled for 3:30 pm Make sure to stay tuned as the MIAC playoff picture (and Knights’ first-round playoff opponent) shakes out over the coming week.