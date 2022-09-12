Knights grab sixth at Minnesota Golf Classic

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. – The Carleton College men’s golf team took sixth out of 15 teams at the 54-hole Minnesota Golf Classic. The 109-player field included 30 NCAA Division I players playing as individual entrants at Pioneer Creek Golf Course.

The Knights sat sixth after Saturday’s round and maintained that position over the final 36 holes.

Anderson Murphy (Sr./Coral Gables, Fla./Ransom Everglades) tied for 30th overall and finished ahead of nine DI golfers. He opened the weekend with a 70 (-2) on Saturday and added rounds of 71 (-1) and 79 (+7) on Sunday for a Collegiate career-best 54-hole total of 220 (+4). They carded 12 birdies on the weekend.

Ryan Choi (So./Cockeysville. Md./Dulaney) smashed his Collegiate 54-hole record with a 226 (+10). After an opening-round 80, he turned in a career-best 68 during the second round that saw seven birdies overall and birdies on five of seven holes at one point. They collected three more birdies en route to a final round of 80. They concluded the tournament with 12 birdies, matching Murphy for the team lead.

Gordon Walker (Fy./St. Louis, Mo./MICDS) carded rounds of 75, 80, and 74 as he tied for 64th place at 229 (+13). He had three birdies in the opening round and two more in the second round. In addition to two more birdies during the final round, he eagled the par-5, 573-yard No. 18.

James Berger (Sr./Los Altos Hills, Calif./Gunn) lowered his score each round (80-79-74) and wrapped up the weekend at +17 (233). He recorded a birdie in the first round, two birdies in the second round, and two more birdies plus an eagle on No. 18 in the final round.

Eldon Spencer (Sr./Miami, Fla./Ransom Everglades) posted a score of 236 (+20) after signing scorecards that read 76-82-78. They totaled five birdies overall and played well enough to factor into the scoring in the first and third rounds.

Up Next for the Knights

Carleton will compete at the SJU Fall Invitational on Sept. 17-18. The first round is slated for St. Cloud Country Club with the final round set for Blackberry Ridge Golf Club in Sartell, Minn.