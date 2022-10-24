Knight’s game-ending goal captures win for Huskies – Northern Star

Redshirt senior forward Enrique Banuelos in possession of the ball during NIU men’s soccer match Sunday night at the NIU Soccer & Track and Field Complex. (Marco Sotelo Avila | Northern Star)

DeKALB – The Huskies (5-5-4, 2-2-1 MAC) defeated the Chicago State Cougars (1-10-3, 0-5) at home 2-0 on Monday night.

This game was important for NIU because it was one out of four remaining conference matchups before the playoffs. The Huskies needed the game to sustain qualification for the MAC playoffs.

“It’s three games to go and realistically we need to win all four to get a shot at the conference championship,” head Coach Ryan Swan said.

The Huskies did a good job defensively on the Cougars in the first half, only letting Chicago State take one shot.

NIU took five shots in the first half, but couldn’t convert them into goals. The score was 0-0 at halftime.

The Huskies took a 1-0 lead in the second half after a goal from junior midfielder Eddie Knight.

Chicago State improved at taking shots by taking eight shots in the second half, but couldn’t make a goal. Knight scored for NIU again at the 89-minute mark to seal a win for the Huskies, 2-0.

Junior midfielder Camilio Estrada feels his team stepped up in the second half.

“I feel like we wanted it more in the second half, having the mentality that this is our game,” junior midfielder Camilio Estrada said.

The Huskies still remain in fourth place in the Mid-American Conference, but they have plans to move up.

“We are not out of it, we have a chance to be a top two team,” Knight said. “We said at the beginning of the year we wanted to go to the Finals and win the MAC tournament and we still have a chance to do so.”

NIU will remain at home as they are set for action at 7 pm next Tuesday, Oct. 25, against the Bowling Green Falcons. The game will be available on NIU Athletics.