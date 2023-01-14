Knicks win second straight since Duke basketball product’s return

It’s been less than three weeks since RJ Barrett received six stitches due to a dislocated finger in his right hand that caused the bone to cut through his skin. The former Duke basketball one-and-done suffered the injury early in the first quarter of the New York Knicks’ loss at the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 27 and missed six games.

RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history

So before his return on Wednesday night, he hadn’t played more than two minutes in a game since Christmas Day. With that in mind, even though Barrett is a lefty, it would be understandable if he struggled mightily to shake off any rust and discomfort in his two games back this week.

That wasn’t the case, though. The 22-year-old starting guard put forth encouraging displays in helping the Knicks (24-19) rise to No. 6 in the Eastern Conference standings with two straight victories; they’ve now won nine of their past 11 games heading into their road game against the Detroit Pistons at 1 pm ET Sunday.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

Scroll to Continue

Across their past two outings, Wednesday’s 119-113 home win over the Indiana Pacers and a 112-108 road win over the Washington Wizards on Friday night, Barrett combined for 44 points, shooting 16-for-36 from the field and 5-for -15 from deep. He’s totaled 13 boards, five dimes, and only two turnovers in 73 minutes on the floor.

RJ Barrett’s six-point flurry in the final minute of the first half against the Wizards was vital in limiting the Knicks’ deficit to only three at 53-50 Entering the Locker room. Nine minutes earlier, the No. 3 overall pick from the 2019 NBA Draft proved his hopes are still intact via the following alley-oop flush:

He’s currently averaging 19.9 points, only 0.1 points per game off his career-high from last season.

As for Cam Reddish, the other Duke basketball product who is a full-time member of the New York Knicks roster, he is not injured but has not played since early December as trade Rumors swirl around him.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.