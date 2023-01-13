Knicks vs. Wizards prediction, odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 13 best bets from proven model

The New York Knicks look to maintain an upward trajectory when they visit the Washington Wizards on Friday. New York is 23-19 overall and 12-8 on the road this season. Washington is 18-24 overall and 11-8 in home games. New York’s injury report is clean for Friday’s contest. Washington will be without Bradley Beal (hamstring), with Kristaps Porzingis (ribs), Monte Morris (hamstring), Daniel Gafford (ankle), and Johnny Davis (hip) listed as questionable.

Tip-off is at 7 pm ET in Washington. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Knicks as 5-point road favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 221.5 in the latest Knicks vs. Wizards odds. Before you make any Wizards vs. Knicks picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 43-19 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks this season, returning more than $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Wizards and just locked in its Picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Wizards vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Wizards spread: Knicks -5

Knicks vs. Wizards over/under: 221.5 points

Knicks vs. Wizards money line: Knicks -190, Wizards +158

NYK: The Knicks are 14-6 against the spread in road games

WAS: The Wizards are 8-10-1 against the spread in home games

Knicks vs. Wizards picks: See Picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks

Why the Knicks can cover



New York has a pair of standout players operating at a high level in recent days. Jalen Brunson is averaging 35.5 points on 54.2% shooting over the last four games, and the valuable point guard is generating 21.9 points and 6.4 assists per game in 2022-23. Julius Randle is averaging 24.1 points and 10.3 rebounds this season, and those numbers jump to 28.2 points and 12.7 rebounds over the last 18 contests. With Randle and Brunson leading the way, the Knicks are in the top 10 of the NBA in Offensive efficiency, scoring more than 1.14 points per possession.

New York is in the top three of the league in Offensive rebound rate (32.6%), and the Knicks lead the NBA in second-chance points with 17.5 per game. The Knicks round out their Offensive profile with top-five marks in free throw creation (25.6 attempts per game) and turnovers (13.5 per game). Washington causes the second-fewest turnovers per game in the NBA on defense, allowing New York to be even more aggressive.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington’s defense is in a solid situation in this matchup. While New York is functioning well on offense, the Knicks rank No. 24 or Worse in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, and assists per game. Washington is holding opponents to 46.4% shooting this season, a top-eight mark, and the Wizards are in the top five in 2-point defense at 52.1%.

Washington also blocks 5.4 shots per game, ranking in the top five of the league, and the Wizards are firmly in the top ten in assists allowed (23.7 per game) and defensive rebound rate (72.8%). Washington also has an intriguing balance on offense, and the Wizards are shooting 48.2% from the field this season. The Wizards also land in the top 10 of the league in 2-point accuracy (55.9%) and points in the paint (52.0 per game).

How to make Wizards vs. Knicks Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 227 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.