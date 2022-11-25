Knicks vs. Trail Blazers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 25 predictions from proven computer models

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 pm ET on Friday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 9-9 overall and 4-3 at home, while the Trail Blazers are 10-8 overall and 6-4 on the road. Cam Reddish (groin), Mitchell Robinson (knee) and Derrick Rose (toe) are all questionable for the Knicks on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers will be without superstar guard Damian Lillard, as he has been ruled out with a calf injury. New York is favored by 4 points in the latest Knicks vs. Trail Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 218. Before Entering any Trail Blazers vs. Knicks picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 103-68 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Trail Blazers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Trail Blazers vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Trail Blazers spread: Knicks -4

Knicks vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 218 points

Knicks vs. Trail Blazers money line: New York -165, Portland +140

Knicks vs. Trail Blazers picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks can’t say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They netted a 129-119 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. New York’s point guard Jalen Brunson did his thing and had 34 points and nine assists. RJ Barrett and Julius Randle both chipped in with 25 points apiece and Randle’s 11 rebounds also gave him his eighth double-double of the season.

Brunson and Randle are both averaging 20.8 points per game this year. Additionally, Brunson is dishing out 6.7 assists per game and Randle is pulling down 8.8 rebounds per game. However, the Knicks have struggled with serious shooting issues this season, as they are collectively shooting just 31.6% from the 3-point line.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

As for the Blazers, they took a hard 114-96 fall against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Rip City’s defeat shouldn’t obscure the performances of center Jusuf Nurkic, who had 22 points along with six rebounds, and power forward Jerami Grant, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points.

Lillard’s absence will certainly create added pressure for Nurkic, Grant and Anfernee Simons. That trio is averaging 56.6 points per game, but Portland will need more with Lillard’s production (26.3 ppg) missing from the lineup. Simons is averaging 22.8 points per game and shooting 37.1% from the 3-point line, so he’ll need to lead the scoring charge.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Knicks vs. Blazers? And which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.