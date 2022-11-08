Knicks vs. Timberwolves prediction, odds, spread, line: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 7 best bets from proven model

Target Center hosts a cross-conference NBA Matchup on Monday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves welcome the New York Knicks to Minneapolis with both teams needing victories. Minnesota is 5-5 overall and 4-3 at home to begin the campaign, with New York losing four of the last five games to fall to 4-5 overall. Rudy Gobert (protocols) is out for the Timberwolves. Quentin Grimes (foot) is listed as questionable for the Knicks, with Mitchell Robinson (knee) ruled out.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves spread: Timberwolves -3.5

Knicks vs. Timberwolves over/under: 234.5 points

Knicks vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota -165, New York +140

NYK: The Knicks are 4-5 against the spread this season

MINN: The Timberwolves are 4-6 against the spread this season

Why the Knicks can cover



New York has potential edges on both ends. The Knicks are excellent on the Offensive glass, grabbing 31.9% of missed shots, and New York is shooting 54.2% from inside the 3-point arc. New York also has three players averaging at least 18 points per game, and Minnesota is last in the NBA in assists allowed. The Wolves are also allowing opponents to shoot 37% from 3-point range this season, and New York is stingy on defense.

Opponents are shooting only 43.1% from the floor and 49.1% from 2-point range against the Knicks, ranking in the top five in both areas, and New York is yielding only 23.0 free attempts per game. Minnesota is shooting only 33.1% from beyond the 3-point arc on offense this season, and the Timberwolves have a weakness in ball security, committing 16.1 turnovers per contest.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota’s offense has a few clear edges against New York. The Timberwolves are excellent at the rim, leading to 55.8% shooting on 2-point attempts. That ranks in the top eight of the NBA, and Minnesota is shooting 47.1% from the field as a team. The Timberwolves are in the top 10 of the NBA with 26.2 assists per game, and Minnesota is above-average on the Offensive glass, securing 28.7% of missed shots.

New York is in the bottom five of the NBA in turnover creation on defense, and the Knicks are also in the bottom tier of the league in steals per game. The Knicks are also in the bottom 10 in assist prevention, playing into Minnesota’s hands, and no team allows more 3-pointers (14.9 per game) than the Knicks this season. With the Wolves also ranking in the top 10 in overall defensive efficiency and playing in front of the home fans at Target Center, there is a lot to like with Minnesota.

