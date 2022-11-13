Knicks vs. Thunder prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 13 best bets from proven model

The New York Knicks host an early afternoon matchup on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. New York improved to 6-6 with a 121-112 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday. The Knicks are 4-2 at home this season, and New York will host the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oklahoma City is 5-7 overall and only 1-4 away from home this season. Mitchell Robinson (knee) is out for the Knicks, with Darius Bazley (ankle) ruled out for the Thunder.

Tip-off is at 12 pm ET in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Knicks as 5.5-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226.5 in the latest Thunder vs. Knicks odds.

Thunder vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -5.5

Thunder vs. Knicks over/under: 226.5 points

Thunder vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -205, Thunder +170

OKC: The Thunder are 7-5 against the spread this season

NYK: The Knicks are 5-6-1 against the spread this season

Featured Game | New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Why the Thunder can cover



Oklahoma City is exceeding expectations this season, and the team’s defense is the biggest reason for that early success. The Thunder are allowing only 1.09 points per possession this season, a top-eight figure in the NBA, and Oklahoma City leads the league in turnover creation. The Thunder are forcing 17.9 turnovers per game, and Oklahoma City is in the top five of the NBA in steals per game (9.2) and blocked shots per game (6.3).

Oklahoma City is in the top 10 of the league in assist prevention, yielding only 23.6 per game, and the Thunder are better than the league average in field goal percentage allowed (45.9%) and 2-point percentage allowed (52.1%). New York is below-average in Offensive efficiency this season, scoring only 1.10 points per possession, and the Knicks are making only 45.1% of field goal attempts to begin the 2022-23 campaign.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York has balance on both sides of the floor. The Knicks have three players averaging at least 19 points per game on offense, and New York throttles the opposition on the Offensive glass. The Knicks are in the top eight of the league with a 31.3% Offensive rebound rate, and Oklahoma City is just No. 24 in the NBA in defensive rebound rate.

On the other end, the Knicks are holding opponents to 44.0% shooting from the field, a top-five mark in the league, and New York is in the top eight of the NBA in 2-point shooting allowed (51.5%) and 3 -point shooting allowed (34.2%). Oklahoma City is in the bottom five of the NBA in Offensive rating, scoring fewer than 1.09 points per possession, and the Thunder are No. 28 in the league in 3-point accuracy (31.5%) and dead-last in free throw creation with only 19.8 attempts per game.

