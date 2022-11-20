Knicks vs. Suns prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 20 best bets from proven computer model

The Phoenix Suns (9-6) host the New York Knicks (8-8) in an early afternoon contest on Sunday. The Knicks had its two-game winning streak snapped on Friday. They were beaten by the Golden State Warriors, 111-101. Meanwhile, Phoenix has lost three of its last four games. In their last outing, the Utah Jazz narrowly beat the Suns, 134-133.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Suns as a six-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Suns odds. The over/under for total points is set at 227.

Knicks vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -6

Knicks vs. Suns over/under: 227 points

Knicks vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -250, New York +205

NY: The Knicks are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games following an ATS loss

PHO: The Suns are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 home games

Featured Game | Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks

Why the Knicks can cover



Forward Julius Randle has been a strong scoring threat in the low post. Randle showcases his high motor and finishes well around the rim. The Kentucky product is also relentless on the glass, leading the team in rebounds (8.8). Additionally, he is first on the team in scoring (21.2). On Wednesday, Randle racked up 34 points, 11 rebounds, and four steals.

Forward RJ Barrett is an Athletic player in the frontcourt. Barrett is able to defend the opposing team’s best player due to his length, quickness, and tenacity. The Duke product likes to put the ball on the deck and play downhill. The 22-year-old averages 18.3 points, five rebounds, and three assists per game. In his last game, he put up 18 points, four rebounds, and five assists against the Nuggets.

Why the Suns can cover

Guard Devin Booker is the lead man for the Suns. Booker owns a good feel for the game and knows how to pick his spots. The three-time All-Star is a Sharpshooter with a lightning-quick release. Booker can be dominant in the mid-range and be a reliable shooter from downtown. He is 10th in the NBA in scoring (28.1) with 4.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists. On Friday, Booker finished with a season-high 49 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists.

Forward Mikal Bridges is a shutdown defender on the perimeter. Bridges owns an outstanding mix of footwork, instincts, and grit. The Villanova product plays with a high motor and gives maximum effort. They can slash to the basket and soar above the rim. The 26-year-old is second on the team in points (15.3) with 5.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per contest.

