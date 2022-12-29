Knicks vs. Spurs prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 29 best bets from proven computer model

The New York Knicks aim to stop a four-game skid on Thursday evening. The Knicks bring an 18-17 record to San Antonio to face the Spurs, with the home team struggling to an 11-23 overall mark this season. Jalen Brunson (hip) is listed as questionable for the Knicks, with RJ Barrett (finger) and Obi Toppin (fibula) ruled out. Keldon Johnson (back), Doug McDermott (knee), and Devin Vassell (knee) are listed as questionable for the Spurs.

Tip-off is at 8 pm ET in San Antonio. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as the 5-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226.5 in the latest Knicks vs. Spurs odds. Before making any Spurs vs. Knicks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 33-13 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks this season, returning almost $1,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Spurs and just locked in its Picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and Trends for Spurs vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Spurs spread: Knicks -5

Knicks vs. Spurs over/under: 226.5 points

Knicks vs. Spurs money line: Knicks -205, Spurs +170

NYK: The Knicks are 2-3 against the spread in the last five games

SAS: The Spurs are 2-3 against the spread in the last five games

Knicks vs. Spurs picks: See Picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks

Why the Knicks can cover

New York has a prolific performer in Julius Randle. He is averaging 23.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season, with Randle putting up 27.9 points and 12.2 rebounds per game over the last 11 contests. That includes at least 29 points in four straight games, and the Knicks are in the top 10 of the NBA in Offensive rating from a team standpoint. New York is in the top three of the league in Offensive rebound rate (32.5%) and second-chance points (17.4 per game), with top-eight marks in free throw attempts (25.1 per game), turnovers (13.9 per game) and points in the paint (54.3 per game).

From there, San Antonio is the worst defensive team in the NBA, giving up 118.6 points per 100 possessions. The Spurs are also in the basement of the league in field goal percentage allowed (50.4%) and assists allowed (26.9 per game).

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio’s offense functions well on the margins. The Spurs are in the top five of the NBA in assists, averaging 27.1 per game, and San Antonio is in the top eight of the league in Offensive rebound rate (30.3%) and second-chance points (15.5 per game). San Antonio is also in the top ten in points in the paint (53.5 per game) and fast break points (15.0 per game) on offense this season.

On the other end, the Spurs are very strong in free throw prevention, yielding 22.6 attempts per game, and San Antonio is above-average in turnovers created (15.0 per game) and steals (7.4 per game). New York is No. 24 in the NBA in field goal percentage, No. 25 in the NBA in 3-point percentage, and No. 23 in the NBA in assists.

How to make Spurs vs. Knicks Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 231 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Spurs? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.