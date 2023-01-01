Knicks vs Rockets NBA Odds, Picks and Predictions Tonight

New York is in the midst of a long losing streak and will hope to get back in the win column Tonight against a young Houston team that is dead last in the Western Conference. Read more in our Knicks vs. Rockets betting picks.

Tonight is a must-win situation for the New York Knicks, who will be on a six-game losing streak should they somehow lose to the Houston Rockets.

Julius Randle will have to continue working his magic and lead the struggling Knicks against a young Houston roster that can sometimes be competitive.

Find out where the betting edge lies in our free NBA betting Picks and predictions for the Rockets vs. Knicks on Saturday, December 31.

Knicks vs Rockets best odds

Knicks vs Rockets Picks and predictions

With Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett missing time of late, the Knicks are quickly turning back into the joke of the NBA.

First, Luka Doncic erased a nine-point Knicks lead with under 40 seconds left and posted a historic 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists stat line. The Knicks followed that embarrassment with a disappointing seven-point defeat against the San Antonio Spurs.

Despite the team’s disappointing play, Julius Randle has remained a force for the Knicks.

Randle can, at times, be a roller coaster, but when his three-point shot is connecting, he is a bonafide star. In Randle’s last five games, he’s scored 29 or more points in each contest, averaging 45.2 points and rebounds combined. Randle has also connected on at least four or more 3-pointers in his last four games.

The rebounding for Randle has been strong all season, and much of what the Knicks did right in their game against Dallas got lost in Doncic’s Magnificent performance. Randle grabbed 18 boards in that game, overpowering the frontcourt of Dallas on many possessions.

Tonight against the Rockets is a prime opportunity for Randle to have a huge night, as he will match up with Rookie Jabari Smith for much of the contest. They should have a hard time dealing with the physicality and dynamic play of the hot Randle.

The moment’s urgency can’t be measured by stats for the Knicks tonight. They have to find a way to win, and their power forward may give one of his more spirited efforts of the season.

My best bet: Julius Randle Over 42.5 points and rebounds (-110)

Knicks vs Rockets spread analysis

Even with the Knicks on a five-game skid, they still enter this matchup on the road as a -4.5 favorite. Vegas doesn’t believe in Houston, and for a good reason. Houston is still in the early stages of a rebuild and shouldn’t win tonight, even if the Knicks are without Brunson and Barrett.

The Knicks usually handle business on the season when they open up as favorites, with a 10-6 record as betting chalk. A significant number to keep in mind for this one is 116.1 points, as that’s how much the Rockets Surrender to opponents per game. The Knicks are 9-7 against the spread when scoring more than 116.1 points.

The Knicks will look to get back to their defensive mindset in this one after their uncharacteristically lazy defense in San Antonio. A key matchup in this one is Quentin Grimes’ defense against Jalen Green.

Green can score in bunches and is an exceptional athlete, but he tends to take bad shots, which has resulted in a 41% shooting percentage. His 32% from 3-point range is below average, and Grimes’ smothering defense could help the Knicks make this game a comfortable one for New York.

Houston will battle, but the Knicks are better than the Rockets. If they can’t win this one comfortably, they have more problems than I realized.

Knicks vs Rockets Over/Under analysis

The Over/Under for this one is currently set at 223. The Knicks are 18-17-1 O/U for the season, while the Rockets are 18-17.

Tonight could be an excellent chance to make a bet on the Over, as the Knicks have cashed it in seven of their last 10 games. The Knicks’ defense has struggled late after having such a dominant effect during their recent winning streak.

Another reason to consider the Over is that Houston’s defense is terrible. At a 115.7 rating, Houston ranks as the third-worst defense in the entire NBA. The only two teams with worse defensive ratings are the Spurs and the Pistons.

The Knicks will have no trouble scoring tonight, so I’m taking the Over.

Knicks vs Rockets betting trend to know

The Over is 6-0 in New York’s last six overall. Find more NBA betting Trends for Knicks vs. Rockets.

Knicks vs Rockets game info

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX Date: Saturday, December 31, 2022 Tip off: 7:00 pm ET TV: ATTSN-Southwest, MSG

Knicks vs Rockets key injuries

