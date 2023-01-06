Knicks vs. Raptors prediction, odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 6 best bets from proven model

An Eastern Conference bout features the New York Knicks (21-18) and the Toronto Raptors (16-22) colliding on Friday night. New York has strung along a three-game winning streak, beating the San Antonio Spurs 117-114 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Toronto lost four of its past five games, including two in a row. It’s Jan. 4, the Raptors fell 104-101 to the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime. RJ Barrett (finger) has been ruled out for the Knicks.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Caesars Sportsbook lists Toronto as the 4-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Raptors odds The over/under for total points is set at 218.

Knicks vs. Raptors spread: Raptors -4

Knicks vs. Raptors over/under: 218

Knicks vs. Raptors money line: Raptors -170, Knicks +143

NYK: 13-6 ATS on the road this season

TOR: Covered against the Knicks last time they played on 12/21/22

Featured Game | Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

Why the Knicks can cover

Forward Julius Randle is an active and energetic force in the frontcourt. Randle has the strength to finish through contact in the paint with the quickness to blow by his man. The Kentucky product leads the team in points (24.2) and rebounds (10) with 3.8 assists per game. He’s recorded a double-double in five straight games. On Wednesday, Randle racked up 25 points and 13 boards.

Guard Immanuel Quickley has a smooth jumper with terrific range. Quickley can break down the defense and has a knack for scoring. The Kentucky product averages 11.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He is shooting 33% from downtown on 4.8 3-point attempts per game. In his last outing, Quickley logged 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Why the Raptors can cover

Forward Pascal Siakam is a long and active scoring threat. Siakam constantly fills the lane and finishes around the rim with ease. The 28-year-old can handle the rock at his size to score or find the open man. Siakam puts up 25.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest. The New Mexico State product has scored 26-plus in seven of his past nine matchups. It’s Dec. 21 against New York, Siakam dropped a season-high 52 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Forward OG Anunoby is an exceptional two-way force. Anunoby has elite length and quickness that causes havoc for ball handles. The Indiana product can explode to the rim but also space the floor with a reliable jumper. Anunoby averages 18.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game. He’s also shooting 35% from downtown. In the Dec. 30 win over the Phoenix Suns, Anunoby tallied 16 points, five rebounds, two steals, and went 2-of-5 from 3-point range.

