Knicks vs Raptors NBA Odds, Picks and Predictions Tonight

A frustrating year hit a new low for Toronto this week in a hideous game against the Bucks. Despite that — and so many other ugly factors — the Raptors are favored over the Knicks tonight. Our NBA betting Picks aren’t seeing that.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse for the Toronto Raptors, they go out and play maybe the ugliest game of the entire NBA season last time out against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Even in that loss, the Raptors did what they always do, give their fans (and backers) just a glimmer of hope before dashing it all away again, by engineering an incredible late comeback, only to lose in overtime.

The loss was the Raptors’ 10th in their last 13 games and now they welcome the New York Knicks to town. And yet, despite the constant struggles, the Raptors are still favorites in this matchup against a 21-18 Knicks team.

Are the Knicks a no-brainer in this Atlantic Division matchup, or is there some underlying value in the Raptors? I break it all down and bring you my best bet in NBA Picks and predictions for the Knicks vs. Raptors.

Knicks vs Raptors best odds

Knicks vs Raptors Picks and predictions

The simple answer is no, no there is no value with the Raps.

That game against the Bucks was a perfect microcosm of this Raptors season. They scored just 12 points in the first quarter and had 59 through three. They played tough defense but shot just 33% from the floor and 20% from 3-point range for the game.

Somehow, the Raps mounted a Furious comeback in the game’s final minutes to force the game to overtime before ultimately falling 104-101. Unfortunately, the first three-plus quarters of that game is the more accurate representation of the Raptors.

Toronto is a team known for its defense, but that defense hasn’t been there lately. Over this 13-game stretch, the Raptors rank 21st in defensive rating, 27th in opponent field goal percentage, and 29th in opponent 3-point shooting percentage.

That could be a problem against a Knicks offense that has been rolling lately, even with RJ Barrett sidelined. New York Ranks third in Offensive rating over the last 10 games.

The Knicks will also have an edge on the glass. The Raptors have the league’s worst rebounding rate over this ugly 13-game stretch. New York is first in the NBA in rebounding rate over that same stretch.

I’m just not sure how you can have any faith in Backing the Raptors right now, particularly as a favorite. Take the points with New York. Toronto is 4-9 ATS in its last 13 games.

My best bet: Knicks +4 (-110 at PointsBet )

Knicks vs Raptors spread analysis

The Raptors opened this Atlantic Division Matchup as 3-point home favorites and since then have bounced back and forth between -3.5 and -4.

And, as I just mentioned, I don’t get it. Sure, the Raptors beat the Knicks 113-106 back on Dec. 21 at Madison Square Garden, but the games where the Raptors show up and play well seem few and far between at this point.

This Raptors team has no shot creators, they don’t run a good half-court offense, and they don’t have any depth. That won’t play well against a Knicks team that is Top 10 in defensive rating.

It’s hard to back this Raptors team as a favorite until they show any kind of improved consistency. This game should be listed closer to a pick’em, the value is with the Knicks.

Knicks vs Raptors Over/Under analysis

The total for this Matchup hit the board at 220.5 and the Under has been hammered so far, moving the total down to 217. That is probably the least Shocking thing that would happen, considering how poorly the Raptors shot the basketball in their last game, and that was against a Bucks team missing four key players playing the second part of a back-to-back.

Now, a Matchup against the Knicks isn’t exactly the one where you can expect the Raptors to suddenly find their rhythm again. The Raptors rank 29th in effective field goal percentage going against a Knicks team that ranks first in defensive rating and scoring defense over the last 10 games.

Plus, the Knicks and Raptors rank 23rd and 24th respectively when it comes to pace. While I have no play on the total I get why you would bet the Under.

Knicks vs Raptors betting trend to know

The Knicks are 23-7 ATS in their last 30 road games while the Raptors are 1-6 ATS in their last seven at home. Find more NBA betting Trends for Knicks vs. Raptors.

Knicks vs Raptors game info

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON Date: Friday, January 6, 2023 Tip off: 7:30 p.m. ET TV: MSG, Sportsnet

Knicks vs Raptors key injuries

