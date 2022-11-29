Knicks vs. Pistons predictions, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 29 best bets from proven model

The New York Knicks visit the Detroit Pistons for an Eastern Conference Tilt on Tuesday. New York is 9-11 overall and 5-6 on the road this season, with the Knicks topping the Pistons in the first two meetings between the clubs. Detroit is 5-17 overall and 3-6 at home, with the Pistons aiming to stop a two-game losing skid. Cade Cunningham (shin) is out for Detroit, with Bojan Bogdanovic (knee, ankle), Marvin Bagley III (migraine), Jaden Ivey (knee), and Isaiah Stewart (toe) listed as questionable. Immanuel Quickley (knee) is questionable for New York.

Tip-off is at 7 pm ET in Detroit. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as a 5-point favorite on the road, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225 in the latest Knicks vs. Pistons odds. Before locking in any Pistons vs. Knicks picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 106-70 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Pistons and just locked in its Picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines and Trends for Knicks vs. Pistons:

Knicks vs. Pistons spread: Knicks -5

Knicks vs. Pistons over/under: 225 points

Knicks vs. Pistons money line: Knicks -210, Pistons +175

NYK: The Knicks are 8-11-1 against the spread this season

DET: The Pistons are 11-9-2 against the spread this season

Knicks vs. Pistons picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

Why the Knicks can cover

New York’s offense has clear strengths this season. The Knicks have three players averaging at least 18 points per game, and they rank No. 2 in the league in points in the paint with 56.5 per game. The Knicks use the Offensive glass to their advantage, ranking in the top eight of the NBA in Offensive rebound rate (30.7%) and second-chance points (16.5 per game). New York also takes care of the ball, committing a turnover on only 13.4% of possessions.

The Knicks have top-10 marks in free throw creation (25.2 attempts per game) and free throw accuracy (80.4%). From there, Detroit is No. 29 in the league in defensive efficiency, allowing almost 1.17 points per possession, and the Pistons are No. 25 or Worse in field goal percentage allowed, defensive rebound rate, steals per game and blocked shots per game.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit’s No. 1 strength comes on the Offensive end in creating free throw attempts. The Pistons lead the league in shots at the line, averaging 27.3 per game, and are also No. 1 in live-ball turnovers, committing only 6.0 per game. The Pistons are above-average in overall ball security with a 14.4% turnover rate, and rank in the top eight of the NBA in Offensive rebound rate (30.5%) and second-chance points (16.1 per game).

New York is currently in the bottom five of the NBA in defensive efficiency, giving up 1.14 points per possession, and the Knicks struggle on the defensive glass. Detroit’s defense is also strong against 3-point attempts, allowing only 34.0% this season, and the Knicks are dead-last in the NBA in making only 31.6% of long-range attempts. The Pistons keep opponents out of transition, giving up only 12.3 fast break points per game, and the Knicks are No. 25 in the NBA in field goal percentage at 45.2% for the season.

How to make Knicks vs. Pistons Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Under on the total, with only seven players projected to reach double-digits in scoring. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model’s NBA Picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Pistons spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.