Knicks vs. Mavericks odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 27 predictions from proven computer models

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the New York Knicks at 8:30 pm ET on Tuesday at the American Airlines Center. Both teams are 18-16 on the season, but Dallas is 13-5 at home, while New York is 10-6 on the road. Despite the matching records, the Knicks have been the far-more advantageous side for bettors this season with New York going 18-15-1 against the spread while Dallas is just 12-19-3.

The Knicks have also won and covered the spread in six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Mavericks. Yet, Dallas is favored by 5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Knicks odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 219.

Mavericks vs. Knicks spread: Mavericks -5

Mavericks vs. Knicks over/under: 219 points

Mavericks vs. Knicks money line: Dallas -210, New York +175

Featured Game | Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115 on Sunday. Dallas relied on the efforts of center Christian Wood, who had 30 points and seven assists in addition to eight rebounds, and point guard Luka Doncic, who had 32 points and nine assists along with nine boards.

Doncic is also coming off a 50-point outburst in a win over the Rockets on Friday, and he’s averaging 32.8 points, 8.7 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game. He’s been on the fringe of the MVP discussion the last couple of years, but he could be a leading candidate if he can get the Mavericks back into the postseason during what has been an up-and-down year. Forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) and center Maxi Kleber (hamstring) are out on Tuesday.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, New York came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, falling 119-112. New York’s defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Julius Randle, who had 35 points in addition to eight rebounds. Jalen Brunson also had a big game with 23 points and 11 assists while RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson posted double-doubles as well.

New York was the recipient of an unpleasant 121-100 Punch to the gut against Dallas in the teams’ previous meeting earlier this month. The Knicks committed 19 turnovers in that loss and the Mavericks went 24-of-61 (39.3%) from the 3-point line in the game with Doncic pouring in 30 points. Brunson (hip) is questionable for New York.

