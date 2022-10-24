Knicks vs. Magic prediction, odds, spread, line: 2022 NBA picks, Oct. 24 best bets from proven model

The Orlando Magic and New York Knicks are set to meet up on Monday evening. Madison Square Garden hosts the Eastern Conference matchup, with all eyes on Manhattan. Orlando is 0-3 this season, including a 126-120 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday. New York is 1-1 overall, including a lopsided win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Quentin Grimes (foot) is out for New York, with Jalen Suggs (ankle), Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (knee), and Jonathan Isaac (knee) ruled out for Orlando.

Tip-off is at 7:30 pm ET in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as the 7.5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219 in the latest Magic vs. Knicks odds. Before making any Knicks vs. Magic picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four seasons. The model went a stunning 88-60 on all top-rated NBA Picks last season, returning more than $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Magic and locked in its NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and Trends for Magic vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Magic spread: Knicks -7.5

Knicks vs. Magic over/under: 219 points

Knicks vs. Magic money line: Knicks -320, Magic +250

ORL The Magic are 22-21 against the spread in the last 43 road games

NYK: The Knicks are 17-25 against the spread in the last 42 home games

Knicks vs. Magic picks: See Picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic

Why the Magic can cover



Orlando is young and talented, with intriguing strengths on both sides of the floor. The Magic are shooting 52.8% from 2-point range this season, a solidly above-average mark, and No. 1 draft pick Paolo Banchero is off to a strong start. Banchero is averaging 23.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game, and he is a physical and imposing talent.

On defense, the Magic are fantastic on the glass, securing 74.0% of missed shots this season, and Orlando is blocking 6.3 shots per game in 2022-23. Opponents are shooting only 49.4% from 2-point range this season, and the Magic were above-average in field goal percentage allowed and 2-point percentage allowed last season. Orlando is also adept at keeping opponents away from the free throw line, yielding fewer than 23 attempts per game this season.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York enters Monday’s game with a rest advantage after a win on Friday. The Knicks are averaging 121.0 points per game this season, setting an impressive pace, and New York is generating more than twice as many assists (28.5 per game) as turnovers (12.0 per game) this season. The Knicks are also excellent on the Offensive glass, producing 14.5 Offensive rebounds per game, and seven players are averaging at least 10 points per contest for New York. Julius Randle leads the way with 19.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season, and both Randle and RJ Barrett averaged at least 20 points per game in 2022-23.

On defense, Tom Thibodeau engineers a strong approach, and opponents are shooting only 40.9% from the field against the Knicks. That includes only 30.2% from 3-point range, and New York finished in the top six of the NBA in defensive rebound rate, field goal percentage allowed and 3-point percentage allowed during the entire 2021-22 season.

How to make Magic vs. Knicks Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the total. It also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Magic? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.