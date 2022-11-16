Knicks vs. Jazz – NBA Game Recap – November 15, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY — — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season.

“We stuck together for four quarters,” Brunson said. “When they made a run, we just looked at each other and said, ‘It’s time to tighten it up,’ and just kept fighting.”

Cam Reddish scored 19 points, RJ Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season.

“I think we just had more of a sense of urgency,” Randle said. “Guys came in prepared today and were ready to go. Got a great win.”

Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley 14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jazz had won six straight games at home.

“You have to make two and three efforts and I thought we did that,” New York Coach Tom Thibodeau said.

The Jazz built an 80-73 lead late in the third quarter after Beasley made three baskets during a 16-7 run. But Utah quickly fell behind in the fourth, struggling to play at a faster tempo against New York’s defense.

Immanuel Quickley drove for a layup and hit back-to-back 3-pointers to fuel a 24-6 run that put the Knicks up 107-93 with 4:45 left. Brunson punctuated the run with back-to-back jumpers.

Utah scored on four straight possessions and cut the deficit to 111-105 on a pair of free throws from Olynyk with 2:31 remaining, but the Jazz were unable to get any closer.

“We’ve just got to keep playing our style of basketball,” Olynyk said. “We got away from it for a second there as a group. But when we are playing well and playing together, doing what we did the first few games, we are a good basketball team.”

BENCH BOOST

The Knicks generated 39 bench points despite playing a nine-man rotation. All four players who saw time from the second unit – Quickley, Jericho Sims, Derrick Rose, and Obi Toppin – made at least three baskets and shot better than 50% from the field.

Defensively, they also had a big impact – combining for 22 rebounds and five steals.

“Their bench really hurt us tonight,” Jazz Coach Will Hardy said. “They came in with great energy and beat us on the glass, beat us in transition. They beat us doing the things we pride ourselves on doing.”

TIP INS

Knicks: Quickley finished with a career-high four steals. … Brunson beat the second quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer to give New York the lead at halftime. …. Jericho Sims had a season-high 13 rebounds.

Jazz: Rudy Gay (left hand sprain) was inactive. … Mike Conley had a season-high four steals. … Simone Fontecchio made three 3-pointers to match his season high. He has scored outside baskets in just two games this season.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Jazz: Host the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

——