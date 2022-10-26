Knicks vs. Hornets prediction, odds, spread, line: 2022 NBA picks, Oct. 26 best bets from proven model

The New York Knicks (2-1) host the Charlotte Hornets (2-1) in a Wednesday night affair. Both Clubs have picked up victories in their previous outings, and the Knicks are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games overall. Meanwhile, the Hornets are 7-3 ATS in the last 10 meetings. LaMelo Ball (ankle) is out with Terry Rozier (ankle) and Cody Martin (quad) doubtful for the Hornets, while Quentin Grimes (foot) is out for New York.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET in Manhattan, NY Caesars Sportsbook lists the Knicks as a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Hornets vs. Knicks odds. The over/under for total points is set at 225.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Hornets picks, see what SportsLine’s advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 91-63 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Hornets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and Trends for Hornets vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Hornets spread: Knicks -7.5

Knicks vs. Hornets over/under: 225.5 points

Knicks vs. Hornets money line: New York -305, Charlotte +240

CHA: Hornets are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall

NY: Knicks are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following an ATS win

Knicks vs. Hornets picks: See Picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets

Why the Knicks can cover

Forward Julius Randle is a very strong finisher at the rim due to terrific upper body strength. Randle can dominate in the post and score with post hooks and fadeaways. The Kentucky product is also a beast on the boards, and he’s leading the Squad in scoring (21.3) and rebounds (9.7). It’s Oct. 24, they recorded 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Forward Cam Reddish is a versatile wing on the perimeter for New York. Reddish owns a reliable jumper with the athleticism to handle the rock as the Duke product can beat his defender off the dribble and finish with force. Reddish is averaging 11.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest. It’s Oct. 19, they finished with 22 points and five rebounds.

Why the Hornets can cover

Forward Gordon Hayward is having a solid start to his season. Hayward is able to penetrate the lane to either score or dime the open man. The Butler product owns a smooth shooting stroke while doing a great job breaking down his man. Hayward is leading the team in scoring (19.3) and assists (4.7). It’s Oct. 21, they logged 26 points and seven assists.

Center Nick Richards is an Athletic and long force down low. Richards owns an explosive leaping ability to soar above the rim for alley-oops or to block shots. The Kentucky product moves fairly well on the floor and provides a spark off the bench. The 2020 second-round pick puts up 15 points and nine rebounds per game, and he has logged two double-doubles thus far.

How to make Knicks vs. Hornets Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 229 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hornets vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.