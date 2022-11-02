Knicks vs. Hawks prediction, odds, spread, line: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 2 best bets from proven model

Madison Square Garden hosts an Eastern Conference Matchup between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Trae Young and the Hawks are 4-3 overall and 2-2 on the road season. New York is 3-3 overall but 3-0 at home. Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) is listed as questionable for the Hawks, with Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) ruled out. Cam Reddish (non-COVID illness) and Quentin Grimes (foot) are listed as questionable for the Knicks.

Here are several NBA betting lines and Trends for Knicks vs. Hawks:

Knicks vs. Hawks spread: Knicks -2.5

Knicks vs. Hawks over/under: 232.5 points

Knicks vs. Hawks money line: Knicks -135, Hawks +115

ATL: The Hawks are 2-5 against the spread this season

NYK: The Knicks are 3-3 against the spread this season

Why the Hawks can cover



Atlanta’s offense is top-notch, but the defense also has points of strength in this matchup. The Hawks are one of the best teams in the NBA in 3-point defense this season, with opponents shooting 33.6% against Atlanta. New York is in the bottom 10 of the NBA in 3-point accuracy at 33.8% in the early going. Atlanta also ranks in the top 10 of the league assists allowed (22.7 per game) and blocked shots (6.0 per game), with the Hawks deploying an elite backcourt with Young and Dejounte Murray.

Young is a famous nemesis of the Knicks, averaging 29.0 points and 9.7 assists per game this season and lighting up New York in a 2021 playoff series to great acclaim. He is the centerpiece of an offense that is scoring more than 1.14 points per possession and averaging 2.03 assists for every turnover this season.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is unbeaten at home this season, and the Knicks have clear points of confidence. The Knicks are in the top five of the NBA in Offensive rebound rate (32.4%) and turnover rate (13.0%), with above-average marks in 2-point shooting (53.9%) and assists (25.3 per game). New York is also facing an Atlanta defense that has deficiencies. The Hawks are allowing 115.4 points per 100 possessions, a bottom-eight mark in the NBA, and Atlanta is dead-last in free throw prevention.

The Hawks are also near the bottom of the league in turnover creation and defensive rebound rate, with New York also bringing top-tier defensive credentials. The Knicks are in the top five in field goal percentage allowed (42.9%) and 2-point percentage allowed (50.0%), with above-average marks in 3-point defense. Atlanta has taken the fewest 3-point attempts in the NBA this season, and the Hawks are also in the bottom tier of the league in free throw creation.

