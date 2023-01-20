Knicks vs. Hawks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 20 best bets from proven model

State Farm Arena hosts a Matchup of Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls on Friday evening. The New York Knicks visit the Atlanta Hawks in the third matchup between the teams this season. New York and Atlanta split the first two meetings, and the Hawks enter on a four-game winning streak overall. The Hawks are 23-22 and 12-9 at home, while the Knicks are 25-21 and 14-8 on the road. Trae Young (ankle) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) are questionable for the Hawks, with Mitchell Robinson (thumb) ruled out for the Knicks.

Knicks vs. Hawks spread: Hawks -3

Knicks vs. Hawks over/under: 231.5 points

Knicks vs. Hawks money line: Hawks -155, Knicks +130

NYK: The Knicks are 16-6 against the spread in road games

ATL: The Hawks are 9-12 against the spread in home games

Featured Game | Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

Why the Knicks can cover



New York deploys three players averaging at least 20 points per game, including Julius Randle (24.2 points, 10.7 rebounds) and Jalen Brunson (22.6 points, 6.3 assists). The Knicks rank in the top 10 of the NBA in Offensive rating, scoring more than 1.14 points per possession, and New York is in the top four of the league in free throw creation, Offensive rebound rate, second-chance points and turnovers per game .

The Knicks average more than 52 points in the paint per game and, on defense, New York holds opponents to 44.9% from the field. The Knicks are also in the top seven of the league in 3-point defense, 2-point defense, points allowed in the paint and fast break points per game this season.

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks are flying high right now, winning four games in a row. Atlanta is scoring 1.21 points per possession during the winning streak, posting a 63.6% true shooting mark. The Hawks have a red-hot guard in Dejounte Murray, who is averaging 28.3 points on 63.5% shooting in the last three games, and Atlanta can be aggressive against a New York defense that creates fewer than 14 turnovers per game. The Hawks have an elite turnover rate of 12.5%, and Atlanta’s defense is stout this season.

The Hawks are above-average in overall defensive efficiency, and opponents are shooting only 34.1% from 3-point range against Atlanta. The Hawks are also in the top ten of the NBA in turnover creation (15.0 per game) and blocked shots (5.0 per game), with New York ranking in the bottom five in effective field goal percentage, assists per game, and true shooting percentage on offense this season.

