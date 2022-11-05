Knicks vs. Celtics prediction, odds, spread, line: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 4 best bets from proven model

Teams coming off wins Clash on Saturday when the New York Knicks battle the visiting Boston Celtics in a key early-season Eastern Conference showdown. The Celtics (5-3), who have lost three of the past five games, defeated the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on Friday night. The Knicks (4-4), who have lost three of four, topped the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Friday. It is the first of four meetings between the teams this season.

Tip-off from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 7:30 pm ET. Boston leads the all-time series 299-186, including eight of the last 12 meetings. Boston is a 4-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Celtics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 223.5.

Celtics vs. Knicks spread: Celtics -4

Celtics vs. Knicks over/under: 223.5 points

Celtics vs. Knicks money line: Celtics -180, Knicks +152

BOS: The over is 13-3 in the Celtics’ last 16 games played on zero days rest

NYK: The Knicks are 16-5 against the spread in their last 21 games played on zero days rest

Featured Game | New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum powers the Boston offense and is coming off a 36-point, 12-rebound effort against the Bulls on Friday night. Tatum has scored at least 23 points in all eight games, including a season-high 40 against Orlando on Oct. 22. For the season, he is averaging 30.1 points, eight rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. In 16 career games against New York, Tatum is averaging 20.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Forward Jaylen Brown is also off to a solid start to the season, averaging 26 points, 6.9 rebounds and three assists per game. Brown has reached double-digit scoring in all eight games, including three games with 30 or more points. In the season-opening 126-117 win over Philadelphia, Brown scored 35 points. He registered a double-double in a 112-94 win over Washington last Sunday, scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Why the Knicks can cover

Despite that, Boston isn’t a lock to cover the Celtics vs. Knicks spread. That’s because New York is led by point guard Jalen Brunson, who is off to a solid start to the year. He is averaging 18.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, and has scored 20 or more points in four games. He is coming off a 23-point, seven-assist and six-rebound effort on Friday at Philadelphia. In eight career games against the Celtics, he is averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Also powering the New York offense is guard RJ Barrett, who narrowly missed a double-double on Friday night, scoring 22 points and grabbing nine rebounds against the 76ers. He has scored 20 or more points in four of eight games, including 22 twice, and is averaging 17.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. They have been dominant against Boston. In nine career meetings against the Celtics, he is averaging 19.8 points and 6.1 rebounds.

