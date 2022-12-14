Knicks vs. Bulls prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 14 best bets from proven model

The New York Knicks (14-13) and the Chicago Bulls (11-15) square off in an Eastern Conference Matchup on Wednesday. The Knicks have been playing well lately, winning four straight games. On Sunday, they outmatched the Sacramento Kings 112-99. Meanwhile, Chicago had its two-game winning streak snapped. It’s Dec. 11, the Atlanta Hawks knocked off the Bulls 123-122. Guard Alex Caruso (back) is probable for Chicago. The Knicks list guard Jalen Brunson (right foot contusion) as questionable with forward Obi Toppin (knee) out.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET at the United Center in Chicago. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bulls as a 4-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Bulls odds The over/under for total points is set at 225. Before making any Knicks vs. Bulls picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 8 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 111-70 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns!

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Bulls and just locked in its Picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines and Trends for Knicks vs. Bulls:

Knicks vs. Bulls spread: Chicago -4

Knicks vs. Bulls Over-Under: 225 points

Knicks vs. Bulls money line: Chicago -175, New York +148

NYK: Knicks are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall

CHI: Under is 4-0 in the last 4 meetings in Chicago

Knicks vs. Bulls picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks

Why the Bulls can cover

Guard DeMar DeRozan continues to be an impact player for the Bulls. DeRozan can score off the dribble, attacking the basket, and owns a lights-out mid-range jumper. The USC product has a great first step and solid court vision to find the open man. DeRozan averages 26 points, 5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. In his last game, he dropped 34 points, 13 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Center Nikola Vucevic has been dominant in the paint. He’s an elite rebounder to pair with his great post game. Vucevic ranks seventh in the league in rebounds (10.7) and is scoring 16.2 points per game. The two-time All-Star is able to space the floor due to a reliable jumper. He’s shooting 36.8% from 3-point land on 4.4 attempts per game. It’s Dec. 7, Vucevic logged 25 points and 11 boards.

Why the Knicks can cover

Forward Julius Randle is a strong and Agile big man down low. Randle is a strong ball handler and creates his own shot. The Kentucky product has good footwork to get into position for rebounds and beat his man off the dribble. The 28-year-old leads the team in both scoring (22.3) and rebounds (8.7). Randle has scored 27-plus in three straight games, including a 34-point, 17-rebound outing against the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 7.

Guard RJ Barrett is a supremely athletic and versatile player in the frontcourt. Barrett has good length and lateral quickness to cause problems on the defensive end. The Duke product is able to defend multiple positions at a high level. Barrett likes to play downhill and can finish through contact in the paint. He’s averaging 18.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3 assists per game. The 22-year-old has dropped at least 26 points in consecutive games. On Sunday, they logged 27 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals.

How to make Knicks vs. Bulls Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 230 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Bulls? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.