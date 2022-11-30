Knicks vs. Bucks, Pacers vs. Kings

Commercial Content 21+



The NBA season is rounding into form, and there is finally a big enough sample size of data to act on.

With that, it’s time to target some NBA player prop Picks and predictions for tonight. The slate is loaded with 13 games on the schedule, but we are targeting three games tonight.

The Knicks are six-point underdogs to the Milwaukee Bucks after defeating the Pistons on Tuesday. We are also looking at a few later games when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Memphis Grizzlies and the Indiana Pacers visit the Sacramento Kings.

Without further ado, here are our picks:

Knicks vs. Bucks (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG)

Jevon Carter over 1.5 3-pointers made +115 | 3+ +350 (Bet365)

Khris Middleton is close to returning, but today is not that day. Jevon Carter has been the beneficiary in his absence, starting at shooting guard for the Bucks. In that time, he has gone over this number in two straight, and there’s reason to believe he could go over even further.

The Knicks are allowing the second most total 3-pointers to opposing two-guards, including the most 3-pointers allowed in the last 14 games. The Knicks are a bad defensive team, and Carter’s per-game averages come in at 4.3 3-pointers attempted in his last 14 games.

His average of 48% from beyond the arc, combined with the Knicks’ poor Perimeter defense, gives plenty of reason for optimism here on Jevon Carter. You could even opt to target 5+ 3-pointers made +1500, a feat he has accomplished four times in his last 11 games.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Anthony Edwards over 2.5 3-pointers made -135 | 4+ +195 (PointsBet)

The Knicks allow the second-most 3-pointers combined per game (13.8) in the NBA. They are surrounded by the Minnesota Timberwolves (14.2), who are allowing the most, and the Memphis Grizzlies (13.2), who are third. Those two teams face off on Wednesday in the second-highest projected total on today’s slate.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards attempts 7.57 3-pointers per game and is in a plus matchup tonight. This evening he is -135 to get over his 2.5 3-pointers made total and at +200 to get 4+; he is an excellent player to target this evening.

Myles Turner NBAE via Getty Images

Kings vs. Pacers (10:00 p.m. ET)

Myles Turner over 1.5 3-pointers made +136 | 3+ +470 (FanDuel)

For better or worse, Myles Turner is shooting — a lot. In his last four games, he is averaging a whopping 6.25 3-pointers per game. Perhaps Turner is showcasing his shooting abilities for a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. Regardless of the reason, we want to capitalize on his newfound shooting volume. Even more interesting is this total, which comes in at 242.5 on BetMGM, the largest of any game by more than 12 points.

This should be an up-and-down affair, with shots being fired from all angles. Look for the Pacers to show off their 3-point shooting in a big way against the Kings’ defense that has shown off a lowly 114.1 defensive rating in January, the fifth worst in the NBA.