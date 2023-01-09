Knicks vs. Bucks odds, line: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 9 predictions from proven computer models

The New York Knicks (22-18) will be looking to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the Milwaukee Bucks (25-14) on Monday night. New York was able to keep its hot streak alive with a 112-108 win against Toronto last Friday. Milwaukee had its two-game winning streak snapped in a blowout loss to Charlotte its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm ET. The latest Knicks vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook have the game as a pick'em, while the over/under is set at 221.5.

Knicks vs. Bucks spread: Knicks PK

Knicks vs. Bucks over/under: 221.5 points

Knicks vs. Bucks money line: New York +100, Milwaukee -120

Featured Game | New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is riding a four-game winning streak coming into this matchup, as it picked up double-digit wins over Houston and Phoenix before holding off late rallies against San Antonio and Toronto. The Knicks have turned things around defensively, allowing more than 106 points just once during a seven-game winning streak last month. They are led by power forward Julius Randle, who is averaging 24.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

Point guard Jalen Brunson is scoring 20.9 points, dishing out 6.6 assists and grabbing 3.4 rebounds to give New York another high-level scoring option at the top of the lineup. Milwaukee is coming off one of its worst outings in recent years, getting blown out by Charlotte after allowing an NBA-record-tying 51 points in the first quarter. The Bucks have allowed at least 130 points on five occasions this season, and they have lost by at least 20 points four times, with all four instances coming since Dec. 1. Milwaukee will also be without Khris Middleton (knee).

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee did not play well against Charlotte last Friday, but that game came after the Bucks had recorded consecutive wins against Washington and Toronto. They are led by one of the NBA’s leading scorers, as Giannis Antetokounmpo is pouring in 32.0 points per game. He is completing his double-double average with 11.8 rebounds per game, while veteran guard Jrue Holiday is scoring 18.2 points per contest.

New York is expected to be playing without third-leading scorer RJ Barrett, who is doubtful with a finger injury. The Knicks have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the league this season, as they lost 13 of their first 23 games, giving up at least 120 points seven times during that stretch. They have gone winless straight up and against the spread in their last five games against Milwaukee.

