Knicks sit in playoff spot at No. 8

Through 18 games of the 2022-23 NBA season, the New York Knicks sit at .500 with a 9-9 record. On Monday night, New York completed its five-game road trip with a 3-2 record after beating Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder, 129-119.

After a three-day break, the Knicks will be back at MSG for a two-game homestand with games against the Blazers (Nov. 25) and Grizzlies (Nov. 27).

What do the standings look like in the Eastern Conference?

The NBA standings are everchanging, but as of Nov. 22, here’s what the Eastern Conference standings look like.

1 Boston Celtics 13-4

2 Milwaukee Bucks 12-4

3 Cleveland Cavaliers 11 to 6

4 Indiana Pacers 10 to 6

5 Washington Wizards 10 to 7

6 Atlanta Hawks 10 to 7

7 Toronto Raptors 9 to 8

8 New York Knicks 9 to 9

9 Philadelphia 76ers 8 to 8

10 Brooklyn Nets 8-9

11 Chicago Bulls 7-10

12 Miami Heat 7-11

13 Orlando Magic 5-13

14 Charlotte Hornets 4-14

15 Detroit Pistons 3-15

What does the Knicks’ standing in the Eastern Conference mean?

If the season ended today, New York would compete against Toronto for the seventh seed in the playoffs. The loser of that game would go on to face the Winner of the Philadelphia/Brooklyn play-in game. If the Knicks lost to the Raptors and went on to beat the Sixers or Nets, they’d get the eighth seed in the playoffs. If they were to lose, they’d be eliminated from the postseason.

New York is in a pretty solid spot based on the team’s roster construction, but teams like Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Miami are expected to climb up the standings. Indiana and Washington could drop down as the season goes on.

The Knicks have a current record of 5-5 against conference opponents.

The latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook have the Knicks at +10000 to win the Eastern Conference.

Where do the Knicks sit in the NBA Atlantic Division?

New York is the third-best team in the Atlantic Division behind No. 1 Boston and No. 7 Toronto. Well. 9 Philadelphia and No. 10 Brooklyn is right behind New York.

The Knicks have a current record of 1-2 against division opponents, with their lone win coming against a Sixers team without Joel Embiid and James Harden on Nov. 4.

The latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook have the Knicks at +5000 to win the division.

What are the Knicks’ chances to make the playoffs?

According to FiveThirtyEight, New York currently has a 39% chance to make the Playoffs and a 0.3% chance to win the 2023 NBA Finals.

Knicks’ next three Eastern Conference opponents

Nov. 29 at Detroit

Nov. 30 vs. Milwaukee

December 4 vs. Cleveland