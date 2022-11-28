Knicks out of play-in contention at No. 11

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 25: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks in action against the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden on November 25, 2022 in New York City. The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the New York Knicks 132-129. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

After the first 20 games of the 2022-23 season, the New York Knicks sit at .450 after losing four of their last five games. On Sunday, Jalen Brunson’s efforts weren’t enough for the Knicks as they lost to Ja Morant and the Grizzlies for the second time this season.

New York has Monday off but will travel to take on Detroit on Tuesday, Nov. 29 before returning to MSG to host Milwaukee as part of a back-to-back on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Knicks are 2-0 on the season against the Pistons and 0-1 against the Bucks.

What are the current NBA Eastern Conference standings?

1 Boston Celtics 16-4 Last rank: 1

2 Milwaukee Bucks 14-5 Last rank: 2

3 Cleveland Cavaliers 13-7 Last rank: 3

4 Indiana Pacers 11 to 8 Last rank: 4

5 Atlanta Hawks 11 to 9 Last rank: 6

6 Philadelphia 76ers 11 to 9 Last rank: 9

7 Toronto Raptors 10 to 9 Last rank: 7

8 Washington Wizards 10 to 10 Last rank: 5

9 Brooklyn Nets 10-11 Last rank: 10

10 Miami Heat 10-11 Last rank: 12

11 New York Knicks 9-11 Last rank: 8

12 Chicago Bulls 8-11 Last rank: 11

13 Charlotte Hornets 6-14 Last rank: 14

14 Orlando Magic 5-15 Last rank: 13

15 Detroit Pistons 5-17 Last rank: 15

What does the Knicks’ standing in the Eastern Conference mean?

If the season ended today, New York would be out of reach of the play-in tournament, just like in 2021-22. Miami would get the final play-in spot at No. 10 since the Heat have one more win than the Knicks.

Last week, New York was No. 8 in the conference. Teams 7-10 currently all have 10 wins, so the Knicks aren’t in a bad position, but this week they’ll face two top Eastern Conference opponents in the Bucks and the Cavaliers.

New York has a 5-5 record against conference opponents. The latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook have the Knicks at +10000 to win the Eastern Conference.

Where do the Knicks sit in the NBA Atlantic Division?

New York is at the bottom of the Atlantic Division behind Brooklyn. As of right now, the only team in the division that is out of reach of the playoffs/play-in tournament is the Knicks.

New York has a current record of 1-2 against division opponents. The next Atlantic opponent that the Knicks will face will be the Raptors on Dec. 21 at MSG.

The latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook have the Knicks at +12000 to win the division.

What are the Knicks’ chances of making the playoffs?

According to FiveThirtyEight, New York has a 29% chance of making the Playoffs and a less than 0.1% chance of winning the NBA Finals.

Knicks’ next three Eastern Conference opponents

Nov. 29 at Detroit

Nov. 30 vs. Milwaukee

December 4 at Cleveland