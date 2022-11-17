Knicks, Nets among the most expensive teams to follow in the NBA

It’s no secret that a night out at Barclays Center or Madison Square Garden can cost sports fans a pretty penny, but a new study revealed that the Knicks and Nets are two of the most expensive teams to follow in the NBA.

Data compiled by sports media company OhBets found that the Knicks are the third most expensive team to follow when you compile the average cost of Resale tickets, beer, hot dogs and parking. The study found the average ticket price on the secondary market for a Knicks game to be $346, with the price of a 16 oz beer costing $13.76 and a hot dog costing $9.

Altogether the experience could cost around $407.06, which makes it the third highest in the NBA, according to the study.

The Nets ranked fifth with average Resale ticket costs lower than the Knicks at $283, with beer costing $12.96 and a hot dog at $7.25. The total cost, according to the data, was $337.61.

One thing that was also taken into account by the study was the cost of parking. Neither Knicks nor the Nets control parking around their respective Arenas and fans tend to take public transportation to Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center for events there.

“With the price of Resale tickets increasing year on year, and some costs doubling each season for certain teams, the NBA could become a very expensive league to follow,” a spokesperson from OhBets said in a press release about the study. “Without a season ticket, fans could have to miss out on big games in person, and staying home might become the first option for superfans of the sport.”

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers were ranked first and second, respectively, for most expensive teams to follow. The Boson Celtics were ranked fourth.

While a basketball game may be a pricey endeavor in New York, it doesn’t appear to be turning off too many metro area basketball fans. The Knicks have been averaging 19,455 fans through seven home games this year and the Nets have averaged 17,594 in their first seven games this season.

For more on the Knicks and Nets, visit amNewYork