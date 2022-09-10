Knicks, Mavs interested in Bojan Bogdanovic?

NBA Trade Rumors: The New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks may be interested in Bojan Bogdanovic.

The New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks are two teams that are hoping they can take a step forward this season, but both faltered a bit during the offseason.

The Mavs lost Jalen Brunson (ironically, to the Knicks) in free agency and never really replaced him. Although they did add Christian Wood to the frontcourt, there’s no guarantee that the Mavs will be better this season.

While the Knicks did land Brunson in free agency, their offseason was drowned with the wet blanket of missing out on Donovan Mitchell (who was eventually traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Heading into the season, one player that both the Mavs and Knicks are reportedly interested in adding via trade is Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. The Lakers have also previously been linked to Bogdanovic.

The trade market for Bojan Bogdanovic should be answered

For any playoff contender looking to make an in-season improvement to their roster, the possibility of acquiring Bogdanovic should be high on their list. Even though Bogdanovic will be 34 years old by the time the Playoffs come around, this is a player who is still playing at a high level.

He’s coming off a season in which he averaged 18 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range. He’s a player that will help any team that’s looking to add an Offensive Punch to their lineup.

However, according to a recent report, it sounds as if the Jazz are seeking a first-round pick in exchange for Bogdanovic. That could complicate the trade market for Bogdanovic. Although, for a team like the Knicks, it becomes that much more realistic. If there’s one thing the Knicks have, it’s extra picks to move. Especially after the deal for Donovan Mitchell fell through.

I’d have to imagine that the Jazz would like to let the market for Bogdanovic grow, so we likely won’t see him moved until the start of the regular season and perhaps not until the NBA Trade Deadline.