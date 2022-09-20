Knicks Land Karl-Anthony Towns In Trade Scenario

Sometimes in life, you have to take risks. NBA teams need to take risks too.

At the same time, you don’t want to be a blind risk taker, either. Realistically, it’s best to be a calculated risk taker. When the potential reward outweighs the potential risk, and/or the potentially negative consequences are manageable – you go for it.

A team that sits on their hands waiting for events to unfold normally denies themselves opportunities. At the same time, pushing all in on the wrong hand can have disastrous results.

For example, trading a massive amount of draft capital to assemble a star duo that doesn’t fit together would be a colossal mistake. That’s the risk the Minnesota Timberwolves ran when they sent four first-round picks to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert.

We commend their courage, but if Karl-Anthony Towns and Gobert struggle together, this trade could look ugly in hindsight.

At the same time, the Wolves could make another move to correct course if it does. Here’s a deal that has them sending Towns to the New York Knicks.