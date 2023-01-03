Knicks’ Julius Randle finds groove in bounce back season

Julius Randle heard it. How couldn’t they? Late in the fourth quarter of the Knicks’ win over Phoenix on Monday, with Randle at the free throw line completing a 28-point night, an MVP chant cascaded down from the rafters. For any player, it’s flattering. For Randle, who a year ago was hearing something a lot different, it meant more.

.

