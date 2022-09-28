Knicks’ Jalen Brunson could win NBA’s Most Improved Player this season

With former Villanova product Jalen Brunson signing with the New York Knicks in July, fans have speculated how his addition will help the team. He is one of the best guards that the Knicks have had in recent memory.

After an inspiring playoff run from Brunson that skyrocketed his value, he finds himself playing for his Hometown team. After averaging 16.3 points per game in the 2021-22 regular season, Brunson excelled in the playoffs, averaging 21.6 points per game.

As Brunson enters his fifth season in the league at age 26, he can take the next jump by building off a stellar season that was capped off by an upset of the best-record Phoenix Suns.

Now playing in Manhattan, Brunson still has a chip on his shoulder and is ready to show New York fans and the rest of the NBA that he’s got much more to prove.

Can Knicks’ Jalen Brunson win NBA’s Most Improved Player?

As it stands now, the two-time NCAA Champion is currently slated with the fifth-best odds of winning the Most Improved Player award at +2200 odds, according to FanDuel. Coincidentally enough, RJ Barrett has the fourth-best odds, slightly ahead of Brunson at +2100. Needless to say, Vegas bookmakers see an encouraging season out of these two rising stars in New York.

The Knicks have had countless point guards within the last decade or so, and not many of them have had long stints with the team. Brunson is looking to change that. After signing a four-year, $104 million contract, the former Mavericks guard is looking to do what he does best — win.

To date, New York has had one of the worst records at 316-478 over the last decade, trailing only the Magic, Kings, and the Pistons. The Knicks will look to change that mark this decade, and with the addition of a solid point guard, the future is looking bright for New York.

When analyzing Brunson’s fit with the Knicks, playmaking is one of the first things that comes to mind. The Knicks ranked 27th in team field goal percentage last season and dead last in assists per game.

With Brunson in the picture, guys such as RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, and former MIP Julius Randle will have the opportunity to receive great looks at the basket.

Brunson’s ability to create space off the dribble not only generates opportunities for himself but for his teammates as well. Brunson is what you want in a point guard since he’s able to play on and off the ball without issue.

With Barrett and Randle on the team, utilizing Brunson in an off-ball situation could create several back door opportunities for the Knicks.

Another part of his game that goes significantly under the radar is his ability to screen opponents. If you are Barrett, utilizing a screen with Brunson will likely result in a mismatch for Barrett to create a shot against a smaller defender.

While it could be a tight race between Barrett and Brunson for the Most Improved Player award, I believe Brunson has the edge over Barrett. Brunson is looking to improve off a career year, and joining the Knicks and becoming a difference maker for this team could make him the frontrunner for the award.

When it’s all said and done, Brunson will be known for being a high IQ player, no matter what team he plays for. His IQ will help New York tremendously and in ways that many fans may have never considered.