Knicks have prime opportunity to be NBA’s newest version of ‘Lob City’

The New Lob City? Yes, the Knicks can be the new Lob City in the NBA. I don’t see why not. New York has big men that can fly just like Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan did. And we now have a point guard that can feed them the ball, like Chris Paul did in his days with the Los Angeles “Lob City” Clippers.

From 2011-2017, the Clippers were known as “Lob City.” With high-flying acts such as Griffin and Jordan and a precise point guard in Paul to get them the lobs, the Clippers were an exciting team to watch.

Along with Eric Bledsoe leaping just as high as his big men and Jamal Crawford shaking and baking while throwing alley-oops, “Lob City” was in full effect. This team, led by Doc Rivers, consistently won fifty games and made it to the Playoffs in six straight seasons. Not only were they winning, but they also gave the fans something to get them out of their seats. This may be what New York needs.

Meet the New York Knicks’ Lob City

Jericho Sims, Obi Toppin, and Mitchell Robinson are some of the most athletic big men in the league today. They can run the floor and explode for an alley-oop.

Now, the Knicks have Jalen Brunson running the point and I guess you can say that he is “an old-fashioned point guard.” He is not as flashy as today’s ball handlers, but he gets the job done with his Chris Paul-like stature. There is no doubt in my mind that he can get his teammates the ball where it needs to be. Jericho Sims might end up being one of his favorite targets.

Sims got famous for his vertical ability. At the NBA Draft Combine in 2021, Sims recorded the second-highest vertical jump in the event’s history. At 44.5 inches, they just missed the record of 45.5 inches.

Before he was drafted, Sims went viral for a dunk he did during warmups at the Klutch Sports Group Pro Day. He threw the ball off the backboard to himself and slammed it home. On the way down, the six-foot-nine center hit his head on the rim. This video has been seen by millions and many expect Sims to be a highlight reel Dunker throughout his career.

Before the Knicks drafted Sims, they drafted another high flyer, Obi Toppin, in 2020. There is no doubt about it that Toppin is the franchise’s most exciting player. Whether he is hustling up and down the floor, doing in-game dunks between the legs, or winning the slam dunk contest, Obi always brings something to the game.

Toppin prides himself in bringing energy to the team when he checks into the game, and what better way to get the whole arena excited than a flurry of dunks? This is something the six-foot-nine forward has been giving fans and we expect that to increase now that Brunson has arrived.

And we can’t forget about Mitchell Robinson! The seven-foot center’s athleticism cannot be denied. Coming out of the draft, analysts applauded Robinson’s mobility. His energy, speed, and ability to jump quickly were labeled as the best things about him before the 2018 draft.

When the ball is in his hands, it is getting dunked! Robinson has the highest field goal percentage in Knicks history because he stays close to the basket, which is a good thing. It should be easy for Brunson to find him lurking around the hoop, which will cause Defenders to keep their heads on a swivel.

Defenses won’t know what to do with these guys Flying up and down the court igniting Madison Square Garden with lavish, thunderous dunks. And on the defensive end, opponents will think twice before driving to the lane in fear of getting their shot swatted.

Jalen Brunson, Jericho Sims, Obi Toppin, and Mitchell Robinson Headline “Lob City” — the New York version. But we cannot forget about RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. RJ put a few opponents on posters this past season and Quickley’s athleticism should not be dismissed.

Hey, it’s New York, after all. The lights are on and it’s time to perform. New York, “Lob City,” is born!