Knicks get boost after win over Cavaliers

Following a tough three-game homestand hosting Milwaukee, Dallas, and Cleveland, the New York Knicks sit at 13-11 after knocking off Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers on Sunday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak at Madison Square Garden.

New York has two days off to prepare to host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks for the second time this season on Wednesday. In their first Matchup on Nov. 2, the Hawks battled back from a 23-point deficit thanks to the Knicks’ poor defense and Dejounte Murray’s 36 points.

Later on in the week, New York will travel to Charlotte to take on the lowly Hornets before returning to MSG to play against the Kings, who are Surprisingly No. 5 in the West with a 13-9 record.

What are the current 2022-23 NBA Eastern Conference standings?

1 Boston Celtics 20-5 Last rank: 1

2 Milwaukee Bucks 17-6 Last rank: 2

3 Cleveland Cavaliers 15-9 Last rank: 3

4 Atlanta Hawks 13-11 Last rank: 5

5 Indiana Pacers 13-11 Last rank: 4

6 Brooklyn Nets 13-12 Last rank: 9

7 Philadelphia 76ers 12 to 12 Last rank: 6

8 Toronto Raptors 12 to 12 Last rank: 7

9 Miami Heat 11-13 Last rank: 10

10 New York Knicks 11-13 Last rank: 11

11 Washington Wizards 11-13 Last rank: 8

12 Chicago Bulls 9-14 Last rank: 12

13 Charlotte Hornets 7-17 Last rank: 13

14 Detroit Pistons 6-19 Last rank: 15

15 Orlando Magic 5-20 Last rank: 15

What does the Knicks’ standing in the Eastern Conference mean?

If the season ended today, the Knicks would get the last play-in spot and would go up against the Heat. If New York won that game, the team would face the loser of the Philadelphia-Toronto game. If the Knicks knocked off either the Sixers or Raptors, they’d get the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.

Last week, New York was No. 11 in the East. If the Knicks can knock off the Hawks and Hornets, they’ll jump up in the standings.

New York has a 7-6 record against Eastern Conference opponents. The latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook have the Knicks at +11000 to win the conference.

Where do the Knicks sit in the 2022-23 NBA Atlantic Division?

Like last week, New York sits at the bottom of the Atlantic Division. If the season ended today, each team in the division would have a chance to be included in the Playoffs with the Raptors and Knicks competing in the play-in tournament.

New York has a 1-2 record against Atlantic Division opponents. The next division opponent that the Knicks will face is the Raptors. That game will be at MSG on Dec. 21.

The latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook have New York at +18000 to win the Atlantic Division.

What are the Knicks’ chances of making the playoffs?

According to FiveThirtyEight, New York has a 32% chance of making the Playoffs and a 0.2% chance of winning the NBA Finals.

Last week, the Knicks had a 28% chance of making the Playoffs and a less than 0.1% chance of winning the NBA Finals.

Knicks’ next three Eastern Conference opponents

December 7 vs. Atlanta

December 9 at Charlotte

December 14 at Chicago