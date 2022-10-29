Knicks fans aren’t going to like NBA Trade Machine Evan Fournier-Lakers deal

The New York Knicks didn’t make the blockbuster trade over the summer that many expected, but that doesn’t mean that another trade can’t happen. Most Knicks fans will tell you that they’re ready to see Evan Fournier on a new team, although with Quentin Grimes dealing with a lingering sore left foot, that’s likely a move that the front office doesn’t want to make (yet).

There’s one team in particular that May be interested in Fournier because they lack shooters, which is pretty important to the game of basketball. If you’re thinking of the Los Angeles Lakers, you’re correct. However, in order for a Knicks-Lakers trade to happen, it wouldn’t be as simple as shipping Fournier to the West Coast.

Fournier signed a four-year, $78 million contract with New York in 2021 free agency. He’s making $18 million this season and will make $18.9 million in 2023-24 before having a $19 million club option in 2024-25.

Here’s what a Knicks-Lakers trade involving Evan Fournier could look like

Knicks Get Russell Westbrook 2027 first-round pick 2029 first-round pick Lakers Get Evan Fournier Cam Reddish Derrick Rose

From a financial standpoint, this is a deal that would work for both sides. It might not be a wise decision for the Lakers to take on two Veterans in Fournier and Rose, but Fournier would help LA from the three-point line. The Lakers would also be getting a former Lottery pick in Cam Reddish, but he’s been off to a good start so far in the regular season, so unless things take a turn, the Knicks likely wouldn’t want to include him in a deal.

New York fans probably looked at this and groaned over the thought of Russell Westbrook playing for the Knicks, but the key here is Los Angeles’ two first-round picks that could be used in a future trade. The Lakers may only be willing to give up one in this scenario, but let’s face it, whatever team absorbs him and his contract should be given both first-round picks. Los Angeles can’t afford to deal with Westbrook for the entirety of another season, especially with LeBron James’ clock ticking.

Even Westbrook coming off the bench for the Knicks would be far from ideal, but in this scenario, it would be best for New York to buy his contract out. The reward would be two first-rounders.

But again, this is a deal that would involve the Knicks parting ways with Fournier, which would be a good move to make, but it’d also mean that Rose and Reddish would be leaving NYC. It’s hard to envision the front office wanting to do that right now, although things could change.

Evan Fournier would help improve the Lakers’ shooting woes and would allow them to finally say Goodbye to Russell Westbrook, but this is a deal that doesn’t seem to have a high chance of materializing.