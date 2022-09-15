“Knicks Fans Are Gonna Lose Their Minds”: NBA World Left in a Meltdown as $163 Million All-Star Confesses New York Expectation

As the season is about to start, NBA players are busy either getting traded to a new team or renewing their contracts. The Atlanta Hawks traded Kevin Huerter for Justin Holiday and Maurice Harkless from the Sacramento Kings. While the Boston Celtics landed Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers, the Brooklyn Nets traded Royce O’Neal from the Utah Jazz. In a similar way, fans were anticipating the trade of Donovan Mitchell to the New York Knicks.

Following a series of trade theories surrounding NBA star Donovan Mitchell, fans now finally know which team Mitchell has signed with. However, the deal came as a shock since fans, including Mitchell himself, thought he was on his way to the New York Knicks. The former Utah Jazz player will instead join the Cleveland Cavaliers. In a press conference, Mitchell addressed the NBA world on his new trade deal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Donovan Mitchell expected to be with the Knicks

Sharing the exact expectations of the fans and media, Donovan Mitchell was ready to be traded to the Knicks. During the press conference, Mitchell revealed that his former team, the Utah Jazz almost had a deal with the New York Knicks.

“Very close. I won’t say more than that, but I know a little more than most. Definitely a little close.” said Mitchell to ESPN.

Furthermore, Mitchell added that he was certain he was “going back home”. But the Utah Jazz shocked everyone by sealing a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers instead. Additionally, Mitchell couldn’t stress enough how convinced he was about going to the Knicks.

“—I kinda had a feeling I was going to get moved. Like I said, I thought it was New York,” said Mitchell.

DIVE DEEPER

“Jazz Didn’t Want to Work with Them”: All Hell Breaks Loose After Knicks Reportedly Made Better Offer for Donovan Mitchell Over Cavs

The NBA Central posted a tweet Quoting what the $163 Million All-Star said and fans had mixed reactions to the news.

Here are some of the best reactions from NBA Twitter:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to ESPN, Cavaliers president Koby Altman offered their deal to the Jazz after the failed negotiation between the Jazz and Knicks. Even though he couldn’t join his Hometown team, Mitchell expressed his excitement to be part of a new team and a new city. He added that he has hopes of building something special with his new team and is looking forward to the season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch this Story: Who Was Drafted Before Michael Jordan? Where Are They Now and How Was Their Career?

What do you think of Donovan Mitchell’s trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.