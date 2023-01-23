Knicks express interest in Duke basketball alum Grayson Allen

On Monday morning, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the New York Knicks have been expressing interest in trading for Milwaukee Bucks starter and former four-year Duke basketball guard Grayson Allen.

The Knicks already have three NBA Blue Devils on contract: starting guard RJ Barrett, reserve wing Cam Reddish, and two-way guard Trevor Keels.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

