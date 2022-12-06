Knicks appear to remove Duke basketball product from rotation

A few weeks ago, Cam Reddish was at his peak with the New York Knicks after entering the starting lineup, where he remained for an eight-game stretch in which the team, now 11-13, went 4-4. The former Duke basketball one-and-done then sat out three games with a sore right groin and has seen his minutes plummet ever since.

And despite being healthy on Sunday, Reddish did not see the floor in the Knicks’ 92-81 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. That left many New York fans again up in arms over the franchise’s use of the 23-year-old former No. 10 overall draft pick, who arrived in the Big Apple from the Atlanta Hawks in January as part of a trade.

