Knicks And Raptors Injury Reports

On Sunday night, the Toronto Raptors are hosting the New York Knicks in Canada.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Knicks have ruled out DaQuan Jeffries, Trevor Keels and Mitchell Robinson.

Meanwhile, Immanuel Quickley is questionable.

As for the Raptors, they will be without Otto Porter Jr., while OG Anunoby, Dalano Banton and Fred VanVleet have all been listed as questionable.

NBA’s official injury report

The Knicks come into the Matchup tied with the Miami Heat for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 25-22 in 47 games but are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Over the last ten games, the Knicks are 6-4, and they are an impressive 14-9 in the 23 games they have played on the road away from Madison Square Garden.

In 2021, the Knicks were the fourth seed in the east, but last season they missed the NBA Playoffs.

As for the Raptors, they are 20-27 in 47 games and also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games but a solid 14-12 in the 26 games they have hosted at home in Canada.

Currently, the Raptors are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, they were the fifth seed and made the Playoffs (they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round).

The two teams last faced off on January 16 (at Madison Square Garden) and the Raptors won 123-121 in overtime.