Knicks And Raptors Injury Reports

On Sunday night, the Toronto Raptors are hosting the New York Knicks in Canada.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Knicks have ruled out DaQuan Jeffries, Trevor Keels and Mitchell Robinson.

Meanwhile, Immanuel Quickley is questionable.

As for the Raptors, they will be without Otto Porter Jr., while OG Anunoby, Dalano Banton and Fred VanVleet have all been listed as questionable.

