Knicks And Pistons Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Pistons are hosting the New York Knicks in Michigan.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Knicks have ruled out Trevor Keels and DaQuan Jeffries (both in the G League).

Meanwhile, the Pistons will be without Buddy Boeheim, Marvin Bagley III, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Jared Rhoden and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Isaiah Stewart has been upgraded to available.

NBA’s official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Grimes, Barrett, Randle, Robinson on Sunday.”

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Pistons will start Hayes, Ivey, Livers, Bey, Stewart on Sunday.”

The two teams last faced off in November, and the Knicks won 140-110 (on the road in Michigan).

2021 NBA All-Star Julius Randle led the way with 36 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Knicks come into the day as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-19 record in 43 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

As for the Pistons, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-34 record in 36 games (they have the most losses in the NBA).

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and coming off a 116-110 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

On the road, the Knicks have gone 13-8 in 21 games, while the Pistons are 6-15 in 21 games at home.