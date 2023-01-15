Knicks And Pistons Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Pistons are hosting the New York Knicks in Michigan.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Knicks have ruled out Trevor Keels and DaQuan Jeffries (both in the G League).

Meanwhile, the Pistons will be without Buddy Boeheim, Marvin Bagley III, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Jared Rhoden and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Isaiah Stewart has been upgraded to available.

.

